Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- There is something about the Rogers Centre that Drew Hutchison doesn’t like. That shouldn’t be the biggest surprise considering the Toronto Blue Jays’ stadium is one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the game, but his home/road splits are alarming.

Hutchison got roughed up in Sunday’s 5-0 series finale to the Cardinals, allowing five runs over three innings -- the shortest non-injury start of his career -- to watch his home ERA balloon to 8.72 over 21 2/3 innings. He allowed two long balls in the loss and seven of the 10 homers he has surrendered this season have come at home.

On the road, Hutchison has a 2.03 ERA over 53 1/3 innings. The gap is drastic and Hutchison has no explanation for it.

“Not that I know of,” he said when asked if there is anything to explain it. “Obviously I feel the same way when I take the mound every time, home or on the road. I just haven’t executed well here and put together good games.”

Manager John Gibbons was unable to provide much more insight than that, either.

“He’s definitely pitched better on the road and some guys are like that,” Gibbons said. “It’s hard to put a finger on it. But you can’t pitch them on the road every time. I don’t know, I don’t know why that is.”

One thing Gibbons was quick to point out, however, is that he feels that Hutchison is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery, an operation he had in August 2012. Hutchison didn’t throw a single pitch in the big leagues in 2013, but for the most part has had a solid 2014 campaign -- at least away from Rogers Centre.

“He’s healthy, but probably in a lot of ways he’s still building up. A year off is a year off,” Gibbons said.

It’s also important to remember that these samples are incredibly small. Although Rogers Centre isn’t the kindest pitching environment, a few good home starts could drastically lower Hutchison’s ERA and change the notion that he can’t pitch well at home.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 4-5, 5.65 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-4, 4.25 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: The Toronto Blue Jays had two first-round picks in the 2014 draft, selecting catcher Max Pentecost out of Kennesaw State University and East Carolina University right-hander Jeff Hoffman. Pentecost was viewed by many as the top catcher in the draft, and that’s been a weak position for the Blue Jays over the years. Hoffman, meanwhile, had Tommy John surgery in April so he won’t be contributing to the organization, providing he signs, for at least another year. He was considered a top-five pick before the operation, and the Blue Jays felt his upside was too much to pass on.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will try to get the Blue Jays back in the win column when he gets the ball for Monday’s series opener against the Twins. The knuckleballer is coming off a pair of mediocre outings in which he lasted just five innings in each start despite not losing either effort. Like last season, Dickey has been inconsistent and has been susceptible to big innings as the game wears on. While he hasn’t been plagued by the long ball like he was last season, Dickey’ walk rate is up and his 4.25 ERA is higher than it was during his disappointing first year in Toronto. The Blue Jays have gotten by just fine with Dickey pitching more like a mid-rotation arm than a frontline one but that’s not the best recipe for success. Dickey will get the Twins, whom he played with in 2009, for the second time this year. He was hammered by them for five runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings -- his shortest outing of the season -- back in April.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tenderness) threw his second bullpen session of the week on Sunday and is set to begin a rehab assignment. The tentative plan is for Santos to make a pair of rehab appearances with Double-A New Hampshire on Tuesday and Thursday. If all checks out well, there’s a chance that Santos could rejoin the Blue Jays for the club’s weekend series in Baltimore. Santos, who is coming off two-injury shortened seasons in a row, hasn’t pitched since May 9. While his stuff is undeniable -- he throws a mid-90s fastball and has a swing-and-miss slider -- Santos was having a rough year before the injury. He blew three-of-eight save opportunities and has a 9.00 ERA over 14 appearances.

--RF Jose Bautista drew a one-out walk, his major league-leading 50th of the season, in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the Cardinals. With the walk, Bautista has reached base safely in 61 of 64 games and hasn’t gone back-to-back games without getting on all season. Entering play Sunday, the only qualified players with a higher walk rate than Bautista were the Indians’ Carlos Santana and Adam Dunn of the White Sox. While Bautista’s power gets the majority of the attention -- he has 15 homers and a .983 OPS -- his plate discipline is one of the finer aspects of his game.

--1B/DH Adam Lind hit a ninth-inning single in Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the Cardinals and has reached base safely in 32 of 38 games this season. Lind is hitting a robust .342/.427/.544 on the year and, with all due respect to him, manager John Gibbons deserves some of the credit for that. Gibbons has avoided the temptations of using the hot-hitting Lind vs. left-handers, whom Lind has greatly struggled against throughout his career. Lind -- a career .216/.261/.337 hitter vs. southpaws -- has received just 19 plate appearances against lefties this season, and has two hits. The 30-year-old has always hit right-handers well, though, -- his OPS is close to .300 points higher that it is against lefties for his career -- so he should continue to mash in the middle of Toronto’s order.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They stuck it to us pretty good the last couple of days. They pitched.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons after a 5-0 loss to St. Louis on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21. He threw from flat ground May 27, but he felt tender May 28 and was shut down. He played catch on June 4 and threw a side session on June 5. He threw his second bullpen session of the week on June 8 and is set to begin a rehab assignment. The tentative plan is for Santos to make a pair of rehab appearances with Double-A New Hampshire on June 10 and 12.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the week of May 25-June 1 to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 4. He has been participating in baseball-related activities at the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., and could begin a rehab assignment as early as June 9, manager John Gibbons said.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Anthony Gose

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar