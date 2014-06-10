Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Before Monday’s game, Blue Jays veteran Jose Bautista paused during his work in the cage to chat with Toronto rookie Kevin Pillar.

“Bautista just talked to me about my role on this team and how many at-bats I‘m going to get,” Pillar said after collecting the game-winning hit in the ninth inning of the Blue Jays’ 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. “He just told me to be aggressive. Even if you swing and miss sometimes it sets the tone, showing the pitcher you’re aggressive.”

Pillar was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to share center field with Anthony Gose while regular center fielder Colby Rasmus is on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. Gose bats left-handed and Pillar hits right-handed, so Pillar usually starts in center against a left-handed starter. Pillar often comes in as a late-inning defensive replacement, usually for left fielder Melky Cabrera.

Pillar entered Monday’s game in the ninth as a defensive replacement for Cabrera. He had some second thoughts after the game about a diving attempt that failed on a sinking ball hit by Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki that went for an RBI double.

“It’s a tough read,” Pillar said. “I just erred on the side of being aggressive instead of being passive. It probably wasn’t the right decision, but I feel like it’s a catch I’ve made many times before. I feel like I got a good read off the bat, but it just had a little more top spin than maybe I anticipated and I felt the worst-case scenario I was going to get a glove on it and keep it in front. But I guess it’s the reason you don’t dive in situations because you see what it leads to.”

Minnesota shortstop Eduardo Escobar followed with the tying RBI double.

However, Pillar took advantage of a chance at redemption in the bottom of the ninth when he singled to right to win the game.

“Baseball is a weird game where you get a chance to make up for a mistake you made in the previous inning or earlier in the game, and I was fortunate enough to make that happen,” Pillar said.

In this case, it happened all in one inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 2-7, 6.11 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 5-2, 4.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ will make his 11th appearance (eighth start) when he faces the Twins on Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. He is 5-2 despite receiving four runs a start in support. Happ started the season on the disabled list with a back strain, then made his first appearance of the season April 17 in the second game of a Twins’ doubleheader sweep at Target Field, allowing one run in two-thirds of an inning. In two career outings (one start) against the Twins, Happ is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) is scheduled to join Triple-A Buffalo at some point this week for a rehab assignment, possibly Thursday when the Bisons open a four-game series in Toledo. Rasmus was placed on the disabled list May 13. OF Anthony Gose and OF Kevin Pillar have done well enough in his absence to make it a difficult decision about who will be demoted when Rasmus returns. The way the team is playing without him, the Blue Jays must feel that Rasmus can take all the time he needs.

--RHP R.A. Dickey stood to win his third straight decision over his past four starts Monday, but when RHP Casey Janssen blew the save in the ninth against Minnesota, Dickey did not factor in the decision. Although he has not lost since May 18 at Texas, Dickey failed to go six innings for the third consecutive start, lasting 5 1/3 innings Monday. It is the first time since 2008 he failed to go six innings in three straight starts. The two runs he allowed came on first-inning homers by CF Danny Santana and 2B Brian Dozier. Dickey has allowed seven homers in his past 30 innings after allowing only three in his first nine starts. After the home runs to the first two batters he faced, Dickey did not allow another run.

--SS Jose Reyes went 3-for-5 with a homer Monday in the Blue Jays’ 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He is batting .326 (14-for-43) during the streak. He has hits in 28 of his past 31 games. Reyes also stole two bases Monday, his third game this season with more than one steal.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run homer in the first inning Monday in Toronto’s 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins. It gave him 20 homers for the season in his 64th game, the quickest he has reached the plateau in his career. He needed 72 games to reach 20 last year. He is the fourth Blue Jay to hit 20 home runs in four different seasons, and he moved into eighth place on the club’s all-time homer list with 144, surpassing DH Adam Lind.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the velocities were a little bit better (after allowing two first-inning homers). The more aggressive I became, the better the results I started having. That’s something I can kind of lean on going forward.” -- RHP R.A. Dickey, who gave up just the two runs in 5 1/3 innings Monday against the Minnesota Twins. Toronto earned a 5-4 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21. He threw from flat ground May 27, but he felt tender May 28 and was shut down. He played catch on June 4 and threw side sessions June 5 and June 8. The tentative plan is for Santos to make rehab appearances for Double-A New Hampshire on June 10 and 12.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the week of May 25-June 1 to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 4. He participated in baseball-related activities at the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., in early June. He will begin a rehab assignment during the week of June 9-15.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Anthony Gose

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar