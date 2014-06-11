Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Jose Bautista is hearing a lot these days about his leadership qualities.

Rookie outfielder Kevin Pillar, who had the winning hit after coming off the bench Monday, talked about the encouragement Bautista gave him earlier in the day on how to handle the difficult role of being a reserve player.

Last week in Detroit, Bautista had some encouraging words for 23-year-old right-hander Drew Hutchison, who was upset over a tough inning against the Tigers in a game the Blue Jays went on to win.

There also were talks with third baseman Brett Lawrie.

However, Bautista said the composition of the Blue Jays’ clubhouse means he actually is required to do less in a leadership role.

“There are more veterans, there’s less people here that need guidance,” the right fielder said Tuesday before the Blue Jays’ 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins. “But there’s a few nonetheless that do. But because of that, and other reasons, I think I’ve been doing less. I don’t know why it’s getting noticed more now.”

Perhaps it is because the Blue Jays lead the American League East. Little things become a lot bigger when a team is emerging as a possible postseason contender.

”I don’t want to make a big deal out of it,“ Bautista said. ”I don’t know which guys have made what comments. But I’ve always been very vocal, on the bench and to younger guys, just speaking from my experiences and the way I deal with things.

“Hopefully that can trigger some thoughts into those particular players, and just help them stay ready going into a situation, going into an at-bat.”

When Bautista talks to a young role player like Pillar, he can speak from experience. He bounced around from organization to organization for a few years before reaching stardom with the Blue Jays in the 2010 season.

“I don’t feel like I‘m superior or more knowledgeable or better,” Bautista said. “I‘m not coaching anybody. I know my role on this team, too, but when it’s a teammate and you can help because you’ve been in those shoes, you can talk about stuff.”

The thing about Bautista is that he can bat as well as he can talk.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 6-2, 3.46 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 3-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman will make his third career major league start in the finale of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon at Rogers Centre. Stroman was called up from Triple-A Buffalo and made five relief appearances before being returned to Buffalo to make two starts. He was recalled May 31 and is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts with Toronto since returning. He allowed seven hits and one run last Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals in his second start. He was 1-0 with a 12.79 ERA in five relief appearances.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm strain) started his rehab assignment for Double-A New Hampshire on Tuesday, allowing three hits, one walk and three runs in one inning. He struck out two. The Fisher Cats won the game 7-5 over Bowie. Santos has been on the disabled list since May 10.

--SS Jose Reyes is making a big difference for the Blue Jays this season. Last season at this stage of the season, he was just about to return from a severe ankle sprain that cost him 66 games. Reyes singled in the seventh inning Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games at 15-for-47 (.319). He is likely to improve because he is moving on the field better than at any time this season and much better than at any time last season after recovering from the injury.

--RHP Sean Reid-Foley, a second-round pick (49th overall) in the draft, signed with Toronto. It could be a steal for the Blue Jays because the 18-year-old from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Fla., was projected to be a first-round pick in some rankings. He had signed a letter-of-intent to attend Florida State. On Tuesday, the Blue Jays also signed their fifth-round pick, CF Lane Thomas, 18, from Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tenn. They have signed four of the 41 players that they selected.

--3B Juan Francisco was dropped to eighth in the batting order Tuesday in Toronto’s 4-0 loss to Minnesota, and he went 0-for-2 before INF Steve Tolleson batted for him in the seventh. He is hitless in 15 at-bats. He is batting .247 with 10 homers, 26 RBIs and an .863 OPS. “His game is power, that’s who he is,” manager John Gibbons said. “But he’s just on one of those stretches right now, a lot of swing and miss. He had one of those earlier in the season, too, and he got out of it fairly quickly. You live and die with that, you know, because he catches one right, a guy or two on base, it makes a huge difference in the game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You never see that coming. Naturally, as hot as we were, you figure you’re going to cool off a little bit. We hit some balls on the money tonight right at somebody. (Minnesota RHP Kevin) Correia, I thought, was hitting his spots pretty good, too. That’s baseball, that’s the way it goes sometimes. When you’re not hitting, you’ve got to match them on the mound, and we didn’t do that.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays were shut out for the third time in four games, falling 4-0 to the Twins on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21. He threw from flat ground May 27, but he felt tender May 28 and was shut down. He played catch on June 4 and threw side sessions June 5 and June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 10, and he is due to pitch for New Hampshire again June 12.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the week of May 25-June 1 to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 4. He participated in baseball-related activities at the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., in early June. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on June 12.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Anthony Gose

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar