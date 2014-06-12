Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- As manager John Gibbons looks down from the Toronto Blue Jays’ perch in first place in the American League East, he casts a wary glance.

This is unaccustomed territory for the Blue Jays. They have been able to take advantage of an under-performing division so far.

It is early yet, Gibbons says, knowing some of the teams below the Blue Jays have the potential to do much better.

He also mentions how teams like the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox have the resources to make big moves if they feel they have a chance.

There is evidence that the Blue Jays themselves will need to fortify their starting rotation.

Now Gibbons has another concern. His team has stopped hitting.

After their 7-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, the Blue Jays lost four of their past five game and three were by shutouts. They did not score until the eighth inning on Wednesday. They had been shut out only once in their previous 62 games this season.

The Blue Jays scored 10 runs in their past six games. In their previous six games they had scored 36 runs.

Despite their recent struggles, the Blue Jays won 11 of their past 17 games.

Now comes another test. They go on the road to 10 games to play the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds.

The four-game series that opens Thursday at Camden Yards has significance since the Orioles entered Wednesday tied with the Yankees in second place in the AL East, 5 1/2 games behind Toronto.

“There’s no doubt we’ve cooled off with the bats,” Gibbons said. “But that can turn in one day, it can turn overnight. But I think it’s going to be good to get on the road. We’ve been at home a long time. A little change of pace, a little change of scenery might do us some good.”

With four games in Baltimore and three more in New York, the Blue Jays also will get a better read on where they stand.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-28

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 10-2, 2.04 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-1, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 14th start of the season Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards. It will be his second start of the season against Baltimore. He held the Orioles to one run over seven innings in an 11-3 win at Camden Yards on April 13. He is 8-8 with a 3.31 ERA in 22 career games, including 20 starts, against Baltimore and at Camden Yards he is 3-4 with a 4.08 in 10 games (nine starts). He allowed one run in seven innings to the St. Louis Cardinals last Saturday but took the loss in a 5-0 game.

--RHP Bobby Korecky was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to the Twins because the bullpen needed an extra arm for the bullpen after a heavy recent work load. OF Kevin Pillar was returned to Buffalo on option to make room for him. Korecky also was returned to Buffalo after allowing four hits and three runs in two innings against the Twins with OF Darin Mastroianni being recalled from Buffalo. In his previous outing with Toronto this season, Korecky retired all four batters. At Buffalo this season, the 34-year-old is 3-1 with a 0.26 ERA (one earned run in 33 1/3 innings).

--OF Kevin Pillar was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option before Wednesday’s game against the Twins to make room for RHP Bobby Korecky. Pillar was batting .243/.237/.324 with two RBI in 24 games with Toronto. With CF Colby Rasmus (hamstring) on the disabled list, Pillar was starting in center field against left-handed starters while OF Anthony Gose started against right-handers. Pillar also was used as a defensive replacement for LF Melky Cabrera late in games. It was in that role in Monday’s 5-4 win over the Twins that he made a mistake in diving for a ball that went for an RBI double, helping the Twins rally for two runs to tie and then atoned for it by hitting the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth. With Rasmus joining Buffalo on Thursday to start a rehabilitation assignment, it is uncertain when Pillar might return to Toronto. In 34 games at Buffalo, Pillar is hitting .305/.344/.461 with one homer, three triples and 19 RBIs.

--OF Darin Mastroianni was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo after Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to Minnesota. He replaces RHP Bobby Korecky who was called up from Buffalo for Wednesday’s game and returned immediately after. Mastroianni was batting .290/.376/.420 in 44 games with the Bisons after being claimed on waivers from the Twins on April 22. He was 0-for-11 in seven games with the Twins this season and was batting .450 (9-for-20) in four games at Triple-A Rochester. He was a 16th-round draft pick by the Blue Jays in 2007. The 28-year-old played one game with Toronto in 2011. The Twins claimed him on waivers from the Blue Jays on Feb. 9, 2012. He has spent parts of four seasons in the majors, hitting .220/.288/.295 with three homers, 22 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 115 games. The right-handed hitter will be able to join left-handed hitting OF Anthony Gose in a center-field platoon until CF Colby Rasmus (hamstring) returns from disabled list, which should be soon.

--SS Jose Reyes stretched his hit streak to 12 games with an infield single in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to the Twins. He went 1-for-5 on the game and is hitting .308 (16-for-52) on the streak. He has a hit in 30 of his past 32 games.

--RHP Marcus Stroman allowed three runs and nine hits in six innings on Wednesday to lose for the first time as a major-leaguer after three wins, two as a starter. He gave up a two-run homer to LF Josh Willingham in the first inning as the Blue Jays went on to lose 7-2. “But I thought Stroman did a nice job,” manager John Gibbons said. “He gave up that home run early but then he settled in. He was sick as a dog today but he gutted it out.” Stroman did not use it as an excuse. “Yeah, something happened there, middle innings -- not that it mattered at all,” he said. “It had nothing to do with my pitching at all. I was just up in the zone for the most part. It was just one of those days, I felt like I battled for the most part. They were just kind of hitting pitches that were up in the fifth and sixth. And usually when I‘m down those balls are ground balls.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we’ve cooled off pretty good, pretty much top to bottom throughout that lineup. We’re not getting any in bunches and following hits with other hits and things like that. But that’s the way it goes.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons after a 7-2 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21. He threw from flat ground May 27, but he felt tender May 28 and was shut down. He played catch on June 4 and threw side sessions June 5 and June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 10, and he is due to pitch for New Hampshire again June 12.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the week of May 25-June 1 to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 4. He participated in baseball-related activities at the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., in early June. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on June 12.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Anthony Gose

RF Jose Bautista

OF Darin Mastroianni