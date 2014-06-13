Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE--The Toronto Blue Jays offense has been among the best in the majors this season -- until the last seven games.

The Jays now have scored only 12 runs in those seven games, including another tough outing when then Baltimore Orioles handed them a 4-2 loss on Thursday night.

Toronto has posted three runs or less in six of its last seven games, including Thursday. In addition, the Jays have let the other team score first in eight consecutive contests.

In the first three innings, Toronto’s now been outscored 16-4, which is putting even more pressure on an offense that’s struggling. The Jays have been among the top teams in the American League in several offensive categories so far this season.

But the Blue Jays need that offense to come back to life if they want to hold their spot on top of the American League East. A prolonged slump won’t help matters, but the pitching needs to keep things closer early.

“When we were winning, we’d give up two runs in the first inning and bounce right back, say who cares, we’re gonna score,” pitcher Mark Buehrle said. “But right now that’s not happening. We have to do a better job throwing up a zero in the first few innings to give us a chance to score a run and build some confidence.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-29

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 4-4, 3.96 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-7, 5.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle (10-3) now has lost in consecutive starts for the first time this season. He gave up four runs in 6 1/3 innings as the Orioles beat the Jays, 4-2, on Thursday. That dropped Buehrle’s record to 10-3 this year; he also lost to St. Louis in his last start despite giving up only one run in seven innings. “They got to him early, but then he kept us in and gave us a chance,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said.

--OF Colby Rasmus went 1-for-3 with a walk with Triple-A Buffalo in the first game of his rehab assignment Thursday night. He served as the DH in that game.

--3B Juan Francisco ended an 0-for-15 skid with his fifth-inning double on Thursday. He later came on to score the Jays’ first run when LF Melky Cabrera singled.

--RF Jose Bautista helped manufacture a run in the eighth inning Thursday thanks to a double and a steal of third. He scored after that when 1B Edwin Encarnacion grounded out. Bautista now is six hits shy of the 1,000 mark.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like there were times I made a lot of mistakes and they made me pay for them. And I made a few good pitches and they put the ball in play and got some base hits.” -- Toronto LHP Mark Buehrle after a 4-2 loss to Baltimore on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21. He threw from flat ground May 27, but he felt tender May 28 and was shut down. He played catch on June 4 and threw side sessions June 5 and June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 10, and he is due to pitch for New Hampshire again June 12.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the week of May 25-June 1 to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 4. He participated in baseball-related activities at the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., in early June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on June 12.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Anthony Gose

RF Jose Bautista

OF Darin Mastroianni