Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH
BALTIMORE--The Toronto Blue Jays offense has been among the best in the majors this season -- until the last seven games.
The Jays now have scored only 12 runs in those seven games, including another tough outing when then Baltimore Orioles handed them a 4-2 loss on Thursday night.
Toronto has posted three runs or less in six of its last seven games, including Thursday. In addition, the Jays have let the other team score first in eight consecutive contests.
In the first three innings, Toronto’s now been outscored 16-4, which is putting even more pressure on an offense that’s struggling. The Jays have been among the top teams in the American League in several offensive categories so far this season.
But the Blue Jays need that offense to come back to life if they want to hold their spot on top of the American League East. A prolonged slump won’t help matters, but the pitching needs to keep things closer early.
“When we were winning, we’d give up two runs in the first inning and bounce right back, say who cares, we’re gonna score,” pitcher Mark Buehrle said. “But right now that’s not happening. We have to do a better job throwing up a zero in the first few innings to give us a chance to score a run and build some confidence.”
MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost three
NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 4-4, 3.96 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-7, 5.01 ERA)
--LHP Mark Buehrle (10-3) now has lost in consecutive starts for the first time this season. He gave up four runs in 6 1/3 innings as the Orioles beat the Jays, 4-2, on Thursday. That dropped Buehrle’s record to 10-3 this year; he also lost to St. Louis in his last start despite giving up only one run in seven innings. “They got to him early, but then he kept us in and gave us a chance,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said.
--OF Colby Rasmus went 1-for-3 with a walk with Triple-A Buffalo in the first game of his rehab assignment Thursday night. He served as the DH in that game.
--3B Juan Francisco ended an 0-for-15 skid with his fifth-inning double on Thursday. He later came on to score the Jays’ first run when LF Melky Cabrera singled.
--RF Jose Bautista helped manufacture a run in the eighth inning Thursday thanks to a double and a steal of third. He scored after that when 1B Edwin Encarnacion grounded out. Bautista now is six hits shy of the 1,000 mark.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like there were times I made a lot of mistakes and they made me pay for them. And I made a few good pitches and they put the ball in play and got some base hits.” -- Toronto LHP Mark Buehrle after a 4-2 loss to Baltimore on Thursday.
MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21. He threw from flat ground May 27, but he felt tender May 28 and was shut down. He played catch on June 4 and threw side sessions June 5 and June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 10, and he is due to pitch for New Hampshire again June 12.
--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the week of May 25-June 1 to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 4. He participated in baseball-related activities at the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., in early June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on June 12.
--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.
--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.
RHP R.A. Dickey
RHP Drew Hutchison
LHP Mark Buehrle
LHP J.A Happ
RHP Marcus Stroman
RHP Casey Janssen (closer)
LHP Brett Cecil
RHP Steve Delabar
LHP Aaron Loup
RHP Todd Redmond
RHP Dustin McGowan
RHP Chad Jenkins
Dioner Navarro
Josh Thole
Erik Kratz
1B Edwin Encarnacion
2B Brett Lawrie
SS Jose Reyes
3B Juan Francisco
DH Adam Lind
INF Steve Tolleson
LF Melky Cabrera
CF Anthony Gose
RF Jose Bautista
OF Darin Mastroianni