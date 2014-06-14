Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- It was a good omen for the Toronto Blue Jays when they opened an early lead against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

The Blue Jays struggled over the past week after they’ve had to play from behind early. When third baseman Juan Francisco homered in the second inning, it was the first time in nine games Toronto scored first. The Blue Jays had also been outscored 16-4 through the first three innings of those previous eight matchups.

Toronto had won six consecutive games before the recent struggles and the players are optimistic the team is about ready to go on another successful run. The Blue Jays are 29-11 when they score first this season, but just 11-18 when falling behind. The starting pitchers are cognizant of this dynamic so far this season.

“I put up some zeroes early to give the offense a chance to get going,” said Drew Hutchinson, who picked up the win Friday night with Toronto’s 4-0 victory. “It was nice and I‘m sure they appreciated that to kind of relax a little it.”

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons is confident the team will play its way of the recent doldrums. The victory over Baltimore could provide the spark.

“You just got to ride it out,” Gibbons said. “It’s just the way the game is. I don’t care how good or bad you are, you go through those periods. As hot as we were, we were going to cool off sooner or later. We’ll get it going. We’re too good of an offense. We’ll be OK.”

Mark Buehrle, who has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the majors this season, said the team’s starters have to do a better job containing teams until the offense can break out of this recent skid.

“It seems like we’ve gone out as starting pitchers have given up runs in the first inning,” Buehrle said. “When your offense is struggling to score runs, it kind of seems it’s taking the wind right out of our sails. We got to do a better job going out there and throwing up zeroes.”

Gibbons said his pitchers have performed well enough to put the Blue Jays in position to win games. However, he did concede that playing from behind does put pressure on the team.

“The pitchers have been holding the games pretty close,” Gibbons said. “They’re giving us a shot. That’s just the way it goes sometimes. The game flips on you too.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-4, 4.20 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 5-5, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring) went 1-for-3 in his first rehab start Thursday, serving as DH for Triple-A Buffalo. He was expected play five innings in the outfield Friday and then will likely DH again Saturday. Toronto manager John Gibbons said there is no set timetable for his return to the big league club. “We have not set a timeline yet,” Gibbons said. “We’re just going to play it by ear. He’s gonna need some games.”

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow) appeared in his second game for Double-A New Hampshire, throwing a perfect inning. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Santos will continue to be evaluated before a decision is made on his return to the club. “He felt good and we’re gonna keep him down there for another outing,” Gibbons said. “We’ll kind of monitor it to see how he looks.”

--OF Jose Bautista reached base safely in 66 of 69 games. He got a hit in 52 of those games over that stretch. “He is as good as many and probably better than most,” manager John Gibbons said. “He shows up to play every day.” Bautista went 1 for 3 with an RBI Friday against the Orioles and is batting .310.

--SS Jose Reyes snapped 13-game hitting streak Friday against Baltimore. However, he did earn a walk and has reached base safely in 38 of the past 40 games since May 2. Reyes has also hit safely in 25 of his past 31 games since May 12.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I just made good pitches in those particular games. I had a good game plan and executed my pitches.” -- Blue Jays RHP Drew Hutchison after his latest road win, in Baltimore, on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21. He threw from flat ground May 27, but he felt tender May 28 and was shut down. He played catch on June 4 and threw side sessions June 5 and June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 10, and he is due to pitch for New Hampshire again June 12.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the week of May 25-June 1 to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 4. He participated in baseball-related activities at the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., in early June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on June 12.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Anthony Gose

RF Jose Bautista

OF Darin Mastroianni