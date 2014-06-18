Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Last year, Steve Delabar was on his way to being selected by his peers for the All-Star Game.

On Tuesday afternoon, before the Blue Jays faced the Yankees, he was packing his bag while exchanging handshakes and hugs with teammates before heading to Triple-A Buffalo.

Delabar was featured on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” about a revolutionary throwing program developed by former pitcher Tom House. That program involves using a weighted ball to improve shoulder strength, and the work in that program led Delabar to go 5-5 with a 3.22 ERA in 55 appearances while striking out 82 in 58 2/3 innings last season.

He earned that spot on the All-Star team by going 5-1 with a 1.71 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 42 innings before the All-Star break. This year has been different.

Although he is 3-0, Delabar has a 4.68 ERA and has walked 5.8 hitters per nine innings. He already has allowed three home runs in 25 innings while issuing 16 walks. A year he ago, he gave up four home runs and walked 29.

Delabar was optioned to the minor leagues to get some more consistent work. He has pitched four times this month, and four of his last five appearances had come when Toronto was trailing.

“Some steady work, I think, will do wonders for him,” manager John Gibbons said. “I thought he looked much better the other night in Baltimore, but he’s been battling it. The only way he’s going to get that is to go down and do it. So it kind of all came together at the right time.”

Delabar has struck out 13 in his last 11 1/3 innings but also has allowed a run in three of his last six appearances. Even with the inconsistency, the Blue Jays are confident Delabar can make a successful return to the majors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 10-3, 2.28 ERA) vs. New York Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 2-0, 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adam Lind was held out of the lineup for the second straight game with a bruised right foot. Lind fouled a ball off his foot Saturday in Baltimore and X-rays were negative. He was still limping around Tuesday but the Blue Jays are optimistic that he can avoid the disabled list, especially since that would remove a hot hitter -- he is batting .351 in his last 34 games.

--RHP Steve Delabar has struggled to find his form from last year when his fellow players voted him to the All-Star team and because of that he wound getting optioned to Triple-A Buffalo before Tuesday’s game. Delabar is 3-0 but has a 4.68 ERA and has struggled with command at various points this year.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday for his second stint with the Blue Jays. He started at second base against RHP Masahiro Tanaka, whom he faced 64 times in Japan, and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts against him.

--LHP Brett Cecil tested his injured groin by throwing a bullpen session Tuesday. Cecil has not pitched since Friday and the Blue Jays are optimistic he will be available Wednesday.

--LF Melky Cabrera has a 17-game hitting streak against the Yankees, which is tied for the third-longest active hitting streak against any team. The former Yankee is hitting .324 (23-for-71) in those games.

--CF Anthony Gose went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts and has seven hits in his last 44 at-bats. His next at-bats will be for Triple-A Buffalo after he was optioned there following Tuesday’s game. The move was made to clear a roster spot for OF Colby Rasmus, who missed 32 games with a hamstring injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Some steady work, I think, will do wonders for him. I thought he looked much better the other night in Baltimore, but he’s been battling it. The only way he’s going to get that is to go down and do it. So it kind of all came together at the right time.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on the demotion of RHP Steve Delabar.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/DH Adam Lind (bone bruise in right foot) was hurt June 14 and has missed the past two games. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Brett Cecil (groin) has not pitched since June 13 but the Blue Jays are optimistic he will be available June 18.

--RHP R.A. Dickey (right groin tightness) left the June 14 game. He is expected to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the week of May 25-June 1 to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 4. He participated in baseball-related activities at the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., in early June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on June 12 and will rejoin the team June 18.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista