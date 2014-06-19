Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Before a 7-3 loss at New York on Wednesday, manager John Gibbons described the status of first baseman Adam Lind and his bruised right foot as like Kirk Gibson during Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

Gibson famously hit the winning home run off Oakland closer Dennis Eckersley to spark the Dodgers to a surprising five-game victory. Gibbons isn’t quite ready to use Lind in that role, especially since his only activity has been hitting off a tee.

Lind has not started the last three games since fouling a ball off his foot Saturday in Baltimore. X-rays were negative and the disabled list is not a consideration at this point.

It’s a good thing for Toronto’s offense, which has been held to three runs or less in nine its last 12 games.

Lind is hitting .331 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 44 games. He is also batting .351 (39-for-111) in 34 games since missing three weeks with a lower-back injury.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 5-4, 3.62 ERA) at New York Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 2-4, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/DH Adam Lind was held out of the lineup for the third straight game with a bruised right foot. Lind fouled a ball off his foot Saturday in Baltimore and X-rays were negative. Lind has yet to do any running and his only activity so far has been hitting off a tee. The good news is that a trip to the disabled list has not been considered for Lind, who missed three weeks earlier this season with a back injury.

--CF Colby Rasmus returned from the disabled list after missing 32 games with a right hamstring injury. He batted .130 in six minor league rehab games for Triple-A Buffalo. He ended a 0-for-11 stretch with an RBI single in the fourth inning Wednesday and also grounded out twice against defensive shifts.

--3B Brett Lawrie was hit on the left hand in the fourth inning and left the game. Lawrie had X-rays on the hand and is considered day-to-day. ”It’s tough,“ he said. It’s one of those things where I’ll see what I feel like tomorrow, but I don’t think it will be too bad -- it’s just a bone bruise. A little swelling, but for the most part I feel all right and should be able to go tomorrow.”

--RF Jose Bautista went 2-for-4 and reached 1,000 hits with an RBI double in the eighth. “It’s one of those milestones that you’re going to reflect on and go back and enjoy,” Bautista said. “Individually it’s a nice number, and hopefully I can keep going and get a thousand more.”

--LF Melky Cabrera has an 18-game hitting streak against the Yankees, which is tied for the third-longest active hitting streak against any team. The former Yankee is hitting .337 (25-for-74) in those games.

--LHP Mark Buehrle did not struggle against the Yankees but also lost to them again. He allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits in six innings and dropped his ninth straight decision against New York. Buehrle’s last win against the Yankees goes was April 10, 2004, when he was pitching for the Chicago White Sox and allowed two unearned runs and three hits in eight innings in a 7-3 win at Yankee Stadium.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like overall I pitched pretty good. I gave up a fly ball to right field that’s a two-run homer and we lose the game. Same thing as yesterday -- a little 318-foot fly ball that ends up going out. It’s frustrating when you come out and battle, tonight and last night, and pretty much it’s two losses on that short porch in right field.” -- LHP Mark Buehrle, who lost his ninth straight decision to the Yankees and third in a row overall Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/DH Adam Lind (bone bruise in right foot) was hurt June 14, and he didn’t play June 15-18. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--3B Brett Lawrie (bruised left hand) was hit on the hand in the fourth inning June 18 and left the game. Lawrie had X-rays and is considered day-to-day, but he said he “should be able to go tomorrow.”

--LHP Brett Cecil (groin soreness) has not pitched since June 13, but the Blue Jays are optimistic he will be available June 18.

--RHP R.A. Dickey (right groin tightness) left the June 14 game. He is expected to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the week of May 25-June 1 to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 4. He participated in baseball-related activities at the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., in early June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on June 12, and he was activated June 18.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson