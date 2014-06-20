Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Players often try to work through their injuries and many cases that leads to the ailment getting worse.

That’s what happened to Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Brett Cecil, who landed on the disabled list with a strained left groin.

On Wednesday, Cecil took the mound after not being available due to left groin strain for the previous three games and the results indicated that the injury had not completely healed. He issued a bases-loaded walk to pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki and then a bases-clearing triple to left-handed hitting catcher Brian McCann.

“It stinks, but I said I was ready to go today, everything felt good, but I also said I don’t know how it’s going to hold up under the adrenaline of coming out of the bullpen, especially in Yankee Stadium, bases loaded,” Cecil said. “If I can’t deal with that, then I need to get it taken care of.”

It also isn’t good for the Blue Jays since they can’t backdate his disabled list stint to Friday, meaning that he remains on the DL for the full 15 days.

“I kind of wish I gave it a few more days,” Cecil said. “I like to compete and I don’t like to sit on the sidelines and watch. If I think I‘m good enough to get out there, then I‘m going to give them the OK to get me out there. Just stinks.”

Cecil’s injury opened up a spot for the quick return of Steve Delabar from Triple-A Buffalo. Delabar was optioned there Tuesday and the Blue Jays vowed he would return, though not necessarily this quickly.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-33

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Liam Hendriks, 1-0 2.31 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Liam Hendriks will be called up Friday to make his third start of the season in Cincinnati. Hendriks made two starts for the Blue Jays last month and allowed three runs and six hits in 11 2/3 innings against Oakland and Tampa Bay.

--RHP R.A. Dickey’s next start will be moved back to Sunday. Dickey exited his start Sunday with a groin injury and the team is being is cautious with the knuckleballer.

--1B/DH Adam Lind was held out of the lineup for the fourth straight game with a bruised right foot, but grounded into a defensive shift as a pinch hitter for the final out of the sixth inning. Lind fouled a ball off his foot Saturday in Baltimore and X-rays were negative, though he was limping. Lind seemed to be walking decently in the clubhouse and the Blue Jays were optimistic that a trip to the DL would not be needed. Lind’s healing process may also be helped by a weekend trip to Cincinnati where there will not be a designated hitter.

--LHP Brett Cecil was hoping he could pitch through his left groin strain when he took the mound Wednesday night. It turned out that the injury had not completely healed and Cecil was placed on the 15-day DL before Thursday’s game. Cecil is 0-3 with a 3.76 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 19 walks in 26 1/3 innings. He initially injured his groin last Friday in Baltimore and had the Jays not pitched him Wednesday, they could have backdated his DL stint to Friday.

--3B Brett Lawrie was held out of the lineup with a left hand injury. Lawrie was hit on the hand in the fourth inning Wednesday and X-rays were negative. The injury is considered day-to-day and the Blue Jays do not believe a DL stint will happen.

--RHP Steve Delabar’s minor league stint with Triple-A Buffalo did not last long. He was optioned there Tuesday, but when LHP Brett Cecil went on the disabled list, Delabar was recalled. Delabar’s second full season with Toronto has been a struggle for command with a 4.68 ERA but manager John Gibbons has been encouraged by some of his recent outings.

--LHP Ricky Romero will miss the rest of the season after he underwent left leg surgery on Tuesday. Romero will need approximately six months to recover from the surgery which cleaned out inflammation in his quadriceps tendon. Romero was pitching this season with Triple-A Buffalo and was 0-3 with a 5.50 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We basically got shut down. They stuck it to us pretty good all three games. They played good and we’re just kind of treading water right now but we need to pick it up.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons said after a 6-4 loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/DH Adam Lind (bone bruise in right foot) was hurt June 14, and he didn’t play June 15-19. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--3B Brett Lawrie (bruised left hand) was hit on the hand in the fourth inning June 18 and held out June 19. Lawrie had X-rays, which were negative, and is considered day-to-day.

--LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP R.A. Dickey (right groin tightness) left the June 14 game. His next start was moved back to June 22.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the week of May 25-June 1 to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 4. He participated in baseball-related activities at the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., in early June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on June 12, and he was activated June 18.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

RHP Steve Delabar

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson