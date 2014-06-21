Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Toronto Blue Jays hoped a change of scenery would get them back on track. But after the Cincinnati Reds scored eight runs in the second inning of Friday night’s game, the slumping Blue Jays seemed headed for a fourth straight loss.

But as manager John Gibbons said following Friday’s stunning 14-9 come-from-behind victory, Toronto has a veteran club, one that isn’t going to allow an early deficit or a tough road trip define them moving forward.

“We were hotter than a firecracker for two weeks. It’s what happens to every team. You go through those highs and lows,” Gibbons said. “Everybody cools off. You’re going to hit those slides when you’re rolling along and you hit a lull. You have to scratch out a couple to get you going again.”

On Friday night, the Blue Jays scratched out the second-largest comeback in franchise history behind four home runs, including a pair of three-run bombs by first baseman Edwin Encarnacion.

After dropping five of seven on the road trip including a three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium, the Blue Jays have new life. It’s amazing what one 14-run outburst can do for a team’s psyche.

“What a ballgame,” said Gibbons afterwards. “Those things are some kind of rare. We’re down 8-0 and I‘m thinking how we’re going to get through this with the pitching. Then we just exploded. You may never see another one like that. We hope it leads to something.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 6-3, 4.05 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 4-6, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Ricky Romero, who spent the entire season at Triple-A Buffalo, had season ending surgery on his left knee to clean out (debridement) the quadriceps tendon inflammation. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal Attrache at the Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles on June 17 and the recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. Romero is 0-3 record with a 5.50 ERA in nine starts.

--RHP Liam Hendriks was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to start the series opener on Friday in Cincinnati. It didn’t go too well for Hendriks who allowed six earned runs and six hits in just 1 2/3 innings. The six runs came during an eight-run second inning for the Reds before the Blue Jays rallied for a 14-9 victory. “I couldn’t get anybody out today,” Hendriks said. “I thought my location was little better in the second inning, but they found some gaps.”

--RHP Steve Delabar was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo for the second time in four days on Friday. He’s 3-0 with a 4.19 ERA in 30 appearances, but also walked 19 in 25 2/3 innings. ”He needs to figure some things out,“ said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. ”He’s got to get some steady work. Too many walks, not able to get his off-speed pitches over.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion hit a pair of three-run home runs against his former team on Friday night in Cincinnati. It was his 17th career multi-home run game, sixth this season, to go along with a career-high six RBIs against the Reds, with whom he played five seasons. “It got everyone feeling that we could come back,” said Encarnacion of his first homer which began the Blue Jays’ rally from an 8-run deficit. “We got emotional. It’s a great feeling. I played here for five years. It’s great to come back here and play well.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What a ballgame. Those things are some kind of rare. We’re down 8-0 and I‘m thinking how we’re going to get through this with the pitching. Then we just exploded. You may never see another one like that. We hope it leads to something.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons after a 14-9 win over Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/DH Adam Lind (bone bruise in right foot) was hurt June 14, and he didn’t play June 15-19. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP R.A. Dickey (right groin tightness) left the June 14 game. His next start was moved back to June 22.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson