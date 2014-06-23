Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The series in Cincinnati began with Toronto’s exhilarating come-from-behind victory on Friday night. The series ended with two losses and a rash of injuries that threaten to further deplete the Blue Jays bench.

Shortstop Jose Reyes left Saturday’s game after fouling a pitch off his knee and appears to be OK. The news on Sunday was far worse.

Second baseman Brett Lawrie was hit on the hand by a Johnny Cueto pitch in the third inning Saturday. An X-ray at Great American Ball Park revealed a fractured right index finger. Later in Sunday’s game, right fielder Jose Bautista left with left leg tightness. Bautista will undergo an MRI on Monday in Toronto to determine the extent of that injury.

“It’s definitely tough,” Lawrie said. “We’re big pieces of the puzzle, especially (Bautista). It’s tough on the team to not have all its bullets. We just have to keep on grinding.”

Toronto (42-35) was hoping to maintain its positive karma this season after defying last year’s preseason prognostications by finishing in last place in the American League East.

Friday’s win was thought to be a jumping-off point for the Blue Jays who rallied from eight runs down to win. Cincinnati ended up taking the series, and now the American League East leaders are missing a couple of key components. For how long isn’t yet certain.

“Nobody goes into spring training thinking they’re going to have all 25 guys all year. It’s a marathon,” said R.A. Dickey, Sunday’s starter. “Those are tough losses to overcome. Lawrie will be tough for us to replace. We’re going to need multiple guys to shoulder the load. I hope Bautista isn’t out for too long.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-35

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chris Whitley, 3-0, 2.56 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 3-2, 5.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jose Reyes had a scheduled day off on Sunday. The timing was good, the day after he fouled a ball off his left leg in the fifth inning forcing him to leave the game. Reyes was listed as day-to-day and had been icing the knee regularly, but he was thrust into the lineup in the third inning as a pinch runner after Jose Bautista left with an injury. Reyes then remained in the game at shortstop.

--LHP Rob Rasmussen allowed three earned runs in three innings on Saturday, but Blue Jays manager John Gibbons is impressed with the 25-year old, who made his debut earlier this year. “Coming up once and then coming back the second time, it has to help you,” Gibbons said. “Now the shock of it, all of that is out of the way. He seems like a pretty cool cat.”

--2B Brett Lawrie left Sunday’s game after being struck on the hand by a Johnny Cueto pitch in the second inning. X-rays taken at Great American Ball Park revealed a fracture of the right index finger. “It’s definitely tough,” said Lawrie, who is batting .244 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs

--RF Jose Bautista left Sunday’s game in the third inning with tightness in his left leg. He is to undergo a MRI on Monday in Toronto. Bautista is batting .303 with 15 homers and 49 RBIs.

--RHP R.A. Dickey allowed four runs (three earned) in 7 2/3 innings on Sunday, walking two and striking out seven in a 4-3 loss at Cincinnati. “I thought he was pretty good, except for the home run ball,” said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. “That’s been his nemesis. It was a hot day, but he stayed out there.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough on the team to not have all its bullets. We just have to keep on grinding.” -- 2B Brett Lawrie, who broke his right index finger Sunday during the Blue Jays’ 4-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (left knee soreness) left the June 21 game. He appeared June 22 as a sub.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) left the June 22 game. X-rays revealed the break.

--RF Jose Bautista (left leg tightness) left the June 22 game. He is expected to undergo an MRI exam June 23 in Toronto.

--1B/DH Adam Lind (bone bruise in right foot) was hurt June 14, and he didn’t play June 15-18. He appeared as a pinch hitter June 19-21, then sat out June 22.

--LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson