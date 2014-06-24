Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Jose Bautista may be on the sidelines with a mild hamstring strain.

But the Blue Jays right-fielder went to bat for his team on Monday, willing to take on any scoffers who feel that a mid-June swoon will continue until they fall out of contention.

Then the Blue Jays proved him right, at least for one night, by thumping the New York Yankees 8-3 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

“Good for them,” Bautista said at suggestions that the Blue Jays were returning to their true level with a 3-7 trip. “I don’t have to defend ourselves. If they want to root for the Yankees or the Red Sox, just be my guest. They shouldn’t be Jays fans if that’s how they feel, is my opinion.”

The Blue Jays’ victory, only their fifth in 16 games since they won their first five games in June, gave them a 2 1/2-game lead over the Yankees in the American League.

While Bautista feels that he can avoid the disabled list with what has been diagnosed as a mild left hamstring train, third baseman Brett Lawrie is out for three-to-six weeks with a fractured right index finger.

Bautista’s faith has not been shaken.

“I think we have capable guys who can fill in on a short-term basis and hopefully do a great job,” he said. “Certainly the other guys that are in the lineup that are still regulars, they’re plenty good to carry the offense and the team on the field.”

Monday night was a good start to proving Bautista right.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 3-4, 4.13 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 10-4, 2.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 16th start of the season on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series against the Yankees at Rogers Centre. Buehrle is looking for his first win since June 1. In three starts, all losses for Buehrle, the Blue Jays have scored a total of five runs for him while he has allowed a total of eight (seven earned). Buehrle allowed six hits, two walks and three runs (two earned) in six innings in a 7-3 loss at Yankee Stadium last Wednesday. He is 1-3 with a 2.30 ERA in June. This will be his second start of the season against the Yankees. He is 1-11 with a 5.84 ERA in 17 career starts against them.

--3B Brett Lawrie (right index finger fracture) was put on the 15-day disabled list on Monday and it is estimated that he will be out of action from three-to-six weeks. INF Juan Francisco, who has platooned at third with Lawrie going to second when the Blue Jays face a right-handed starter, will likely see most of the action at third with INF Steve Tolleson, a right-handed hitter, spelling the left-handed hitting Francisco at times. Lawrie has played well defensively at second and third and also has hit a career-best 12 home runs on the season. Manager John Gibbons said that will be missed but added another item to the list. “He brings energy,” Gibbons said.

--1B Adam Lind (right foot bone bruise) returned to the lineup on Monday and singled and hit a three-run homer in his first two at-bats in an 8-3 win over the Yankees. He also walked in a 2-for-4 game. He fouled a ball off his foot on June 14 at Baltimore and before Monday made only three pinch-hit appearances, going 2-for-3 in that role. “Lindy is a big part of this offense,” manager John Gibbons said. “He kills right-handers. He’s a good hitter. You take him out of our lineup and that’s a big hole. The home run was huge.”

--RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) did not start Monday and should miss at least two games after his hamstring tightened while beating out a bunt in the third inning of the 4-3 loss at Cincinnati on Sunday. An MRI performed on Monday showed only a mild strain. “I think we lucked out there,” manager John Gibbons said. “We need him, but we’re not going to do anything stupid that would jeopardize him.” The Blue Jays called up OF Anthony Gose and OF Kevin Pillar from Triple-A Buffalo to work as a right-field platoon in Bautista’s absence. The pair did that in center field when CF Colby Rasmus was on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

--OF Anthony Gose was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to form a right-field platoon with OF Kevin Pillar, who also was recalled from Buffalo with RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) sidelined for at least a couple of days. One of the outfielders likely will be returned to Buffalo once Bautista returns. To make room for Gose and Pillar, C Erik Kratz was returned to Buffalo on option. The other spot opened up when 3B Brett Lawrie (right index finger fracture) was put on the 15-day disabled list. Gose was 2-for-3 with a walk in Monday’s 8-3 win over the Yankees and made a fine catch against the wall in right field in the sixth on a ball hit by Yankee SS Brendan Ryan. Gose has reached base in 23 of his 29 starts this season.

--OF Kevin Pillar was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo with OF Anthony Gose to play right field while RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) is sidelined, possibly only a couple of days. Pillar likely will play against left-handed pitchers as he did in his previous stint in Toronto this season. He entered Monday’s 8-3 win over the Yankees in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement for LF Melky Cabrera. C Erik Kratz was returned to Buffalo on option to create space for the call ups. 3B Brett Lawrie (right index finger fracture) was put on the 15-day disabled list to create the other spot. The Blue Jays are not expected to carry both outfielders after Bautista returns.

--C Erik Kratz was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option to make roster space because OF Anthony Gose and OF Kevin Pillar were recalled from the Bisons to fill in for RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain). The Blue Jays had been carrying three catchers with C Josh Thole the personal receiver for RHP R.A. Dickey, a knuckleballer, and C Dioner Navarro the regular backstop. Kratz, perhaps the top defensive catcher of the three, is batting .221/.254/.382 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 30 games. He also seems to bring out the best in LHP J.A Happ.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Lindy is a big part of this offense. He kills right-handers. He’s a good hitter. You take him out of our lineup, and that’s a big hole. The home run was huge.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, of DH Adam Lind, who had a three-run homer and an RBI single in Monday’s win over the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (left knee soreness) left the June 21 game. He appeared June 22 as a sub. He returned to the starting lineup on June 23.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) left the June 22 game. X-rays revealed the break. He was put on the disabled list June 23 and is expected to be sidelined for three-to-six weeks.

--RF Jose Bautista (left leg tightness) left the June 22 game. He had an MRI exam June 23 in Toronto that showed the mild strain.

--1B/DH Adam Lind (bone bruise in right foot) was hurt June 14, and he didn’t play June 15-18. He appeared as a pinch hitter June 19-21, then sat out June 22. He started June 23.

--LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Anthony Gose/Kevin Pillar

OF/INF Steve Tolleson

RF Jose Bautista