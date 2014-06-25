Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays showed they are learning how to win ugly.

Last season, they merely played ugly.

Manager John Gibbons feels it could be a good omen.

Despite committing three errors -- two of them in a five-run inning that allowed the New York Yankees to tie the game after trailing 6-0 -- the Blue Jays bounced back for a 7-6 victory on Tuesday.

“If we blow that lead last year it sucks the wind out of you and you don’t come back,” Gibbons said. “It wasn’t a real well-played game but the name of the game is to win it. We threw away a couple of balls they threw one away and we win it, it evens out.”

By winning the first two of the three-game set with the Yankees, the Blue Jays have won their first series since June 3-5 when they swept the Detroit Tigers.

The win Tuesday was the first time the Blue Jays have won two games in a row since that series at Comerica Park. Yet they remain in first place in the American League East.

The Blue Jays are 11-11 in June after winning their first five games of the month. They were 21-9 in May.

“Mostly it’s the normal grind of baseball,” Gibbons said. “We were so good for so long. Then we kind of hit that skid. We were winning a game here and there but we were scuffling. Our offense really cooled off our pitching cooled off.”

The Blue Jays will take any wins they can take, ugly or not, especially when they are dealing with injuries to third baseman Brett Lawrie and right fielder Jose Bautista.

“The guys keep going out and keep on battling it’s a good sign,” said left-handed pitcher Mark Buehrle.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 4-5, 4.23 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 5-5, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 16th start of the season, and his second in a row against the Yankees, in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday at Rogers Centre. Hutchison took the loss last Thursday at Yankee Stadium when he allowed six hits, four walks and four runs in 4 1/3 innings. In two starts this season against the Yankees, he is 0-2 with an 11.74 ERA and is 1-2, 7.24 ERA, in three career starts against them. Hutchison has been working on the tempo of his delivery, trying to avoid being too deliberate in his windup.

--LF Melky Cabrera was 0-for-4 in Tuesday’s 7-6 win over the Yankees to snap his hitting streak at seven games (10-for-28). It also snapped his 20-game hitting streak against the Yankees. By going 2-for-5 on Monday, Cabrera became the first player since Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera (2006-2010) to hit in 20 straight games against the Yankees. Cabrera reached base safely in all 22 career games he had played against his former team before Tuesday. But he did put down a sacrifice bunt in the ninth that won the game when Yankees 3B Yangervis Solarte threw the ball away to allow the winning run to score.

--SS Jose Reyes blooped a single that dropped into left field in the fifth inning on Tuesday to end a 0-for-19 drought. Reyes also led off the ninth with a double to go 2-for-5 and he scored the winning run on an error. Over his past eight games, he is 4-for-33 (.121).

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) rejoined the team at Rogers Centre on Tuesday as he continues a light throwing program, wearing a brace on the finger, with no indication of when he might return. There had been hopes of a July return but that seems to be out of the question. He has been on the disabled list since May 3 and has been going through a rehabilitation program to try to avoid surgery. “There’s no doubt that if it continues the way it has been that I’ll pitch again this year,” Morrow said. “I can’t put a date on it. They just put together a calendar for me, which I haven’t even seen. This is my fifth day throwing so it’s too early to say.”

--OF Kevin Pillar started in right field Tuesday instead of OF Anthony Gose against Yankees RHP David Phelps, even though Pillar bats right and Gose hits left. Manager John Gibbons said that Phelps has had success against left-handed hitters. Left-handed hitters were batting .231 against Phelps in his career entering Tuesday’s start while right-handers had a .261 average. Pillar and Gose were called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday to replace RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) who is expected to miss at least a few days. Pillar was 0-for-3 before Gose batted for him unsuccessfully in the eighth.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) left the June 22 game, and he did not play June 23-24. He had an MRI exam June 23 in Toronto that showed a mild strain.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Kevin Pillar

OF/INF Steve Tolleson