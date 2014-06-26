Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Drew Hutchison is listed as a pitcher on the roster.

He’s more than that. He’s a baseball player. Tell him that, and not only does he understand the compliment but it will bring out a big grin from the 23-year-old.

Growing up in Lakeland, Fla., he was a shortstop. And he shows that he still can play the game. He not only pitched eight innings in an interleague no-decision in Philadelphia on May 6, but he went 2-for-3 at the plate. He also has been used as a pinch runner.

Hutchison is returning this season from Tommy John surgery after an elbow injury ended his 2012 season in June.

Although he dropped to 5-6 with an ERA of 4.00 when he allowed four runs in six innings in the Blue Jays’ 5-3 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday, he has been a solid member of the rotation.

He had one rough inning Wednesday -- a four-run third -- but came back and ended his outing by striking out the side in the sixth inning.

“He’s been very good,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s going through some growing pains. He’s learning along the way. He’s still very inexperienced; he’s a great competitor. Tonight is a perfect example. One inning got away, but he finished strong, and that’s what we wanted to see.”

“I felt like I got stronger as the game went on,” Hutchison said. “I was disappointed in that big inning, especially allowing three runs with two outs and not being able to make that big pitch and it turned out to be the difference in the game. Overall it was an OK game.”

“He’s got to be able to throw his breaking ball over when he’s behind in the count; that’s big for him, too,” Gibbons said. “You can’t rely strictly on his fastball even though it’s a good one; you’ve got to pitch, too. He’s been battling at home, but if you take away that one inning tonight, I thought he was pretty good.”

The loss puts Hutchison at 1-4 with an 8.13 ERA in six games at home. On the road he is 4-2 with a 2.23 ERA in 10 starts. And he is batting .667 when he gets the chance to hit.

“I think he’s done a great job for us,” Gibbons said.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 2-3, 4.30 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 6-4, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ will make his 11th start and 14th appearance of the season Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. He allowed seven hits, four walks and eight runs (seven earned) in four innings during an 11-1 loss at Cincinnati last Saturday. In his previous three starts in June, he was 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA. He will pitch to another battery mate after C Erik Kratz was demoted to Triple-A Buffalo this week. Kratz helped Happ be more aggressive and use his fastball more. Happ is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in two career starts against the White Sox.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-3 with a walk as designated hitter Wednesday in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees. He said he felt no ill effects after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head from Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira on a play at first base on Tuesday in the seventh inning of Toronto’s 7-6 win. Encarnacion went down for about a minute but stayed in the game. He said he felt some pain Tuesday night but felt fine Wednesday. Tests ruled out a concussion.

--DH Adam Lind started at first base and was 0-for-4 Wednesday in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees. It was his first time at first since he fouled a ball off his right foot in Baltimore on June 14, leaving a deep bone bruise that limited Lind to three pinch-hit appearances (2-for-3). Back in the starting lineup Monday, he hit a three-run homer in an 8-3 win over the Yankees. Manager John Gibbons said, “He’s still a bit hobbled but he needs to play to give Eddie a break.” Lind’s previous start at first base was June 11.

--INF Steve Tolleson was not available to play Wednesday in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees because of “blurry” vision that has bothered him for about three days. He will see a cornea specialist on Thursday. He underwent Lasik surgery in 2009 and said he has not had problems until this week.

--OF Brad Glenn had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo and OF Kevin Pillar was returned to the Bisons on option. INF Jonathan Diaz was designated for assignment to make room for Glenn on the 40-man roster. Glenn, 27, has played in 30 games at the corner outfield positions and designated hitter with Buffalo and is batting .381 with eight doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs. He opened the season with Double-A New Hampshire, where he batted .235 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 36 games. “We’re looking for a little more thump from the right side,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s tearing it up down there. We’ve got a lot of lefties coming up.”

--OF Kevin Pillar has been returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option and OF Brad Glenn has had his contract selected from the Bisons. Pillar did not help his case Tuesday with his reaction when left-handed-hitting OF Anthony Gose was sent up to hit for Pillar, a righty, in the eighth inning in a 7-6 win over the Yankees. Pillar tossed his bat up the tunnel leading from the dugout to the clubhouse. “It didn’t help him at all,” manager John Gibbons said. “This is a team game, you know. There’s no room for selfish play.”

--INF Jonathan Diaz was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for OF Brad Glenn, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Buffalo. OF Kevin Pillar was returned to Buffalo on option. Diaz was batting .165/.340/.278 with one homer and eight RBIs in 37 games at Buffalo. A superb fielder at second or shortstop, Diaz batted .158/.256/.184 with four RBIs in 23 games at Toronto this season.

