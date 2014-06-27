Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- A bevy of southpaws are lined up to face Toronto. Will the Blue Jays be ready?

After beating right-hander Scott Carroll and the Chicago White Sox 7-0 on Thursday, the Blue Jays will face three consecutive left-handed starters to complete the four-game series.

In all, Toronto is scheduled to face six left-handers in 10 games.

It could not come at a worse time. Two of the Jays’ most dangerous right-handed hitters have not played since Sunday. Right fielder Jose Bautista is nursing a mild left hamstring strain, and third baseman Brett Lawrie is on the disabled list with a broken right index finger.

Bautista possibly could return as a pinch hitter as early as Saturday. If all goes well, he could be available for full-time duty Sunday.

However, manager John Gibbons admits that he won’t be able to send out a complete lineup of right-handed batters, though he could employ right-handed-hitting outfielder Brad Glenn, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, and right-handed-hitting infielder Steve Tolleson.

“We can’t turn it over to all basically right,” Gibbons said. “We’ll look at who we’re facing. Some of (the opposing left-handers) are different, have different styles. We’ll look at what lefties have done on them in the past.”

The Blue Jays are fortunate because they have three switch hitters in the regular lineup -- shortstop Jose Reyes, left fielder Melky Cabrera and catcher Dioner Navarro. However, all three have lower batting averages while hitting right-handed.

The Blue Jays are 12-8 when they play against a left-handed starter this season. That run of success is about to be put to the test.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 4.34 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-6, 4.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) will test the leg Saturday, and he could be ready to pinch-hit that day. If all goes well, he could be available for full-time duty Sunday. “I‘m going to try running first, see how that goes,” Bautista said Thursday. “And then we’ll take it from there. I hit in the cage, that was OK. I‘m not too worried about hitting right now. ... It feels better than when it happened, better than the day after. So there’s been a lot of progress. But I‘m obviously not ready to play, not today. If I feel good after running and doing some whatever else I do after I run on Saturday morning, I don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t be able to pinch-hit.”

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 17th start of the season when he pitches the second game of a four-game series against the White Sox on Friday. He took the loss last Sunday in Cincinnati but gave the bullpen a needed rest by pitching 7 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits and four runs (three earned) with seven strikeouts. In four starts during June, he is 1-2 with a 3.28 ERA. Dickey is 2-3 with an 8.22 ERA in eight career games (four starts) against the White Sox.

--INF Steve Tolleson entered the game as a defensive replacement Thursday after it was found that his recent vision problems resulted from an allergic reaction to his contact lenses. He is now wearing glasses. He was not available to play Wednesday because his blurred vision worsened. “It was just really irritated, and (the doctor) kind of put some calming drops in and gave me (some drugs) to help with the dry eye,” Tolleson said. “He said he’d only seen this one or two other times, and they were both with previous Lasik patients. It seems that people after they have Lasik just can’t wear contacts. So it was a very small vision correction anyways, even debatable whether I would wear glasses or not with it. It’s just the contacts that I wore for those three days just irritated it and caused a reaction, and that’s what happened (Wednesday).”

--SS Jose Reyes had his first four-hit game of the season Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 7-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was his first four-hit game since Sept. 12, 2013, against the Los Angeles Angels. He is the second Blue Jays player to have a four-hit game this season. LF Melky Cabrera has had two four-hit games, most recently on May 20. After snapping a 0-for-19 drought, Reyes has nine hits in his past 15 plate appearances.

--DH Adam Lind had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs on Thursday in a 7-0 win over the White Sox. He has seven RBIs in the past four games, filling in for RF Jose Bautista in the No. 3 spot in the batting order. “He’s been thriving there,” manager John Gibbons said. “Lindy really fits that three hole. He’s got great discipline, he’s kind of a pure hitter, he uses the whole field. You can put him anywhere in the lineup. He’s having a heck of a year.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had good life on his fastball, you could see them swinging through pitches, and that’s when you know he’s on. He was fantastic.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on LHP J.A. Happ, who threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 7-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Steve Tolleson (blurry vision) was not available to play June 25. He returned to action June 26.

--RF Jose Bautista (left hamstring strain) left the June 22 game, and he did not play June 23-26. He had an MRI exam June 23 in Toronto that showed a mild strain. He will test the leg June 28, and he might be ready to pinch-hit that day. If all goes well, he might be back in the starting lineup June 29.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Brad Glenn

OF/INF Steve Tolleson