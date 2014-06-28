Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays are in unexplored territory for them.

They entered the second half of the season on Friday standing alone in first place in the American League East for the 36th consecutive day and they remained first even though their 5- 4 loss to the Chicago White Sox dropped their record to 45-37.

The last time they were in first place in the AL East after June 26 was in 1993, the year of their most recent appearance in postseason and it resulted in their second consecutive World Series championship.

Manager John Gibbons admits that is all new for him and for many of his players.

He knows what to expect in a normal second half of the season. There is fatigue, the wear and tear of the 162-game season.

But sitting in first place, he knows his team will be a target. The AL East has under-performed this season but it has teams that tend not to stand still. He expects there will be moves made by all teams in the division.

Gibbons said there is a different feeling about his team this season compared to last season that started with high hopes and finished with a last-place finish.

The success brings a better attitude, a better club chemistry but it also brings pressure.

“There’s definitely more focus on you,” Gibbons said. “Pressure starts coming with the territory. We’ll see. I haven’t been through this, either, and there aren’t many guys out there (in the Blue Jays clubhouse) who have. Maybe you’d better ask in two months.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 6-1, 2.27 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman will make his sixth start of the season on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. It will be the rookie’s 11 career major league outing, all this season. He is coming off a strong start on Monday when he pitched a career-high eight innings in an 8-3 win over the Yankees. He allowed three hits and one run while striking out seven. It was a big difference to his previous start when he allowed two runs but lasted only 3 2/3 innings in a loss at Yankee Stadium.

--LHP Brett Cecil (groin) threw a bullpen on Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list on June 18. “We’ll see how he feels but it shouldn’t be long before he goes out and throws in a couple of games (on a minor league rehabilitation assignment),” manager John Gibbons said.

--CF Colby Rasmus did not start Friday’s 5-4 loss to the Chicago White but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth and hit his 11th homer of the season to cut the lead to 5-3. OF Anthony Gose started in center field in his place. Manager John Gibbons said it was a planned day off for Rasmus, something that had been discussed a few days earlier. Gibbons wanted to give Rasmus a day off because he returned on June 18 from a hamstring injury that kept him out for 33 games. He has reached base safely in seven of the nine games he has played since returning from the DL, including three multi-hit games. It was the first pinch-hit homer for Rasmus in his career.

--OF Brad Glenn, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, made his major league debut in right field on Friday. He was 0-for-3 before he was replaced by CF Colby Rasmus as a pinch hitter. Rasmus homered.

--INF Steve Tolleson doubled in the second inning in Friday’s 5-4 loss to the White Sox snap a career-high 0-for-16 drought. Nine of his 19 hits this season have gone for extra bases -- five doubles, two triples, two homers.

--RHP R.A. Dickey, who struck out nine in six-plus innings in a 5-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday, recorded the 1,000th strikeout of his career in the third inning when he got C Tyler Flowers. He also allowed four home runs and, for the first time in his career, has allowed home runs in eight consecutive starts for a total of 13. The four homers were the most he has allowed in a game since April 6, 2006, when he gave up six to the Detroit Tigers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hey, we had a shot. It would have been a nice little win; it was right there. It was one of those kinds of nights.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said after a 5-4 loss to the Whoite Sox on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Cecil (groin) went on the disabled list on June 18. He threw a bullpen June 27. A minor league rehabilitation assignment appears to be close.

--RF Jose Bautista (left hamstring strain) left the June 22 game, and he did not play June 23-26. He had an MRI exam June 23 in Toronto that showed a mild strain. He will test the leg June 28, and he might be ready to pinch-hit that day. If all goes well, he might be back in the starting lineup June 29.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Brad Glenn

OF/INF Steve Tolleson