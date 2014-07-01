Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista made his first appearance since injuring his left hamstring on June 22 during Toronto’s 4-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Bautista came into the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning replacing catcher Dioner Navaro, but grounded into an inning-ending fielder’s choice.

It was Bautista’s first plate appearance since in the third inning of the Jays’ 4-3 loss at Cincinnati. Bautista suffered the injury attempting to run out a sacrifice bunt at first base.

Prior to the Jays game Sunday, Bautista warmed up running the outfield warning track at Toronto’s Rogers Centre and admitted he was only able to run at 50 or 60 percent of what he’d like.

“It was a little sore which is normal, but it didn’t feel weak I didn’t feel like I was going to pull it,” he said afterward. “I hit in the cage and that felt pretty close to 100 percent.”

With the Blue Jays having the day off Monday, Bautista is hoping the added rest will allow him to hit in the DH slot when the Jays open a two-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-39

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 7-4, 5.06 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 5-6, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison gets the ball on Canada Day at the Rogers Centre, where he’ll try to improve on the 25 earned runs, 35 hits and eight home runs allowed over 27 2/3 innings this season. Hutchison has lost three of his past four starts overall.

--LHP Brett Cecil (groin) was sent on a rehab assignment in Triple-A Buffalo of the International League on Tuesday. Cecil has been on the disabled list since June 18, missing 10 games.

--LHP Mark Buehrle went eight innings allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out five and walking two in a 4-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. It was the third time this season Buehrle has tossed eight innings this season. The Blue Jays starter is now 0-4 in his last five starts matching his worst streak since a four skid while with the Miami Marlins June 1-19, 2012.

--RF Jose Bautista (left hamstring) made his first appearance Sunday after missing six straight games. Bautista pinch-hit for C Dioner Navarro in the sixth inning, but grounded into an inning-ending fielder’s choice. Bautista hopes to DH on Tuesday following a day off Monday barring any setback.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion extended his season-high hit streak to eight games on Sunday. Encarnacion is hitting .429 (12-for-28) during the streak. He has now hit safely in 13 of 14 contests while hitting .393 in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously we got guys hurt, we don’t have our main lineup in there. I’ve always said that’s going to be the challenge when guys get hurt, when guys go down, the guys just filling in, see how good a job we can do to try and win games and piece together some runs.” -- Toronto LHP Mark Buehrle after a 4-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo June 30.

--RF Jose Bautista (left hamstring strain) left the June 22 game, and he did not play June 23-28. He was used as a pinch hitter June 29, and he hopes to return to the lineup July 1.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

OF/INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Darin Mastroianni

OF Anthony Gose

OF Brad Glenn