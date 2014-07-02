Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Drew Hutchison has a no-nonsense approach to pitching.

When his home-road splits this season are mentioned, he bristles. He has done better on the road but he does not want to hear about it.

“That doesn’t really bother me,” Hutchison said after striking out a career-best 10 batters in a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. “None of that does. You guys can talk about it, but I‘m more worried about winning, whether it’s here or on the road.”

Hutchison will be doing his next pitching on the road leading up to the All-Star break. After finishing their nine-game home stand on Wednesday, the Blue Jays’ next 10 games leading into the break will be on the road. They won’t be home again until July 18.

Pitching with the extra day of rest on Tuesday because of an off day in the schedule on Monday, Hutchison showed that he can also succeed at Rogers Centre.

Before a Canada Day sellout, he allowed three hits and one run over seven innings.

His record at home now is 2-4 with a 6.75 ERA in seven starts against 4-2 with a 2.23 ERA in 10 starts on the road. A small sample size, for sure.

The only location Hutchison is concerned about when he pitches is putting the fastball where he wants it. “I was able to establish my fastball, four-seamer and two-seamer and then was able go from there and make good pitches and be aggressive,” he said after Tuesday’s outing.

“I thought his fastball was really good today, whether it was that extra day or not,” manager John Gibbons said. “Dynamite fastball, good breaking ball. He got a lot of strikeouts. They’re a very aggressive hitting team over there so he got a lot of strikeouts up in the zone. His fastball had that little extra life.”

Tuesday’s effort might stop some of the chatter about home-and-away for Hutchison, but for the next 10 games, the Blue Jays would like to see Hutchison improve his road record even more.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 9-5, 3.20 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 7-4, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ will make his 12th start and 15th appearance of the season on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers in the finale of a nine-game home stand. He tends to alternated good and bad starts. After a poor start in Cincinnati in an 11-1 loss on June 21, he bounced back last Thursday to hold the White Sox to four hits, two walks and no runs while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings in a 7-0 win. In nine career games (eight starts) against the Brewers, he is 3-3 with a 5.93 ERA.

--LHP Brett Cecil (groin) allowed one run on two hits in his first outing on his minor-league rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Monday. He is scheduled to pitch for Buffalo again on Wednesday and then rejoin the Blue Jays when they open a 10-game trip at Oakland on Thursday.

--RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) returned to the lineup on Tuesday for the first time since June 22 and hit a home run in the first inning of the 4-1 win over the Brewers. He was used as designated hitter on Tuesday and, although there was some hope he could play in right field on Wednesday, he will likely be used as DH again because he did not have a chance to test his leg on the bases on Tuesday. ”I’d rather not take the chance,“ Bautista said. ”We’re going to DH tomorrow,“ Bautista said. (Manager John Gibbons) is going to try to find a way to get (DH Adam) Lind in the lineup. I don’t know what he’s going to end up doing, but he might have to get creative. And I don’t want to put the team in a bind, but I also don’t want to make my injury worse and have to miss two weeks.” Since he injured the leg beating out a bunt in Cincinnati, he did not appear in a game until he pinch hit unsuccessfully in the sixth inning of the 4-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Tuesday’s homer was Bautista’s 16th of the season and he was 1-for-4 on the game.

--CF Colby Rasmus hit his 12th homer of the season in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He has hit six homers in the 11 interleague games that he has played this year. The Blue Jays obtained Rasmus in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2011 season.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He has extended his hit streak to a season-high nine games in which he is batting .419 (13-for-31).

--DH Adam Lind singled as a pinch-hitter in Toronto’s two-run eighth inning as they beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1. Since 2013, he has hit .400 (12-for-30) as a pinch-hitter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It put us on the board. He’s a pretty good hitter. We’re not quite the team without him that’s for sure.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, of Jose Bautista, who celebrated his return to the lineup when he homered in the first inning on a 3-2 changeup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Bautista (left hamstring strain) left the June 22 game, and he did not play June 23-28. He was used as a pinch hitter June 29. He returned to the lineup as DH July 1. He will likely be used at DH again on July 2.

--LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on June 30.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

