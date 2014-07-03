Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- It is a little early to expect much trade action yet as the Blue Jays try to improve themselves for a run at a postseason spot.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos figures things won’t begin to heat up until after the All-Star break as the July 31 deadline for trades without waivers approaches.

Anthopoulos knows his club could use help in several spots: pitching and second and third base, for starters.

But with parity -- just look at the AL East -- there are not many sellers on the market just yet.

“If we could get an infielder that’s an upgrade, sure, we’d love to do that,” Anthopoulos said Wednesday before Toronto’s 7-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. “Really anywhere that we can improve. The bullpen can get better certainly. Offensively if we can ever get better we’ll do that. The rotation’s done a good job for us, but if there’s someone that’s clearly an upgrade, we’d do that as well.”

Anthopoulos said he plans to keep an open mind.

“Unless you know we have the best player at a given spot, you can always upgrade,” he said. “I just think you’re better off to be as open-minded as you can. ... I can say this, and I’ve told other GMs this: Anyone who’s helping our team win right now, it’d be hard to take anyone off of the 25-man (roster) unless we’re clearly upgrading at that spot. We want to add, not take away from the 25-man.”

After surging to a 21-9 May to take over first in their division, they struggled at 12-15 in June but such is the AL East they still remained first.

They have just swept two games from the Milwaukee Brewers who are comfortable leaders in the National League Central. Next they visit Oakland for a four-game series against the leaders of the AL West that follows with three-game series in Anaheim and Tampa Bay.

Whatever the outcome of this 10-game trip that leads them to the All-Star break, Anthopoulos doesn’t feel his outlook will change that much. The Blue Jays feel they have a shot at the postseason whatever happens out West and they intend to act accordingly this month.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-7, 4.24 ERA) at A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 7-3, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion hit the third walk-off home run of his career in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 7-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. Encarnacion also hit a single in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-best 10 games, going 15-for-35 (.429). He hit a hanging 3-1 slider for his game-winning homer and his 26th of the season.

--RF Jose Bautista was restricted to the designated hitter role for the second day in a row and hit a first-inning home run again. It was worth the trouble needed to keep him as DH. DH Adam Lind was moved to first base, 1B Edwin Encarnacion was moved to left field and LF Melky Cabrera was shifted to right. INF Juan Francisco started at third base while Encarnacion played left. Bautista and Francisco homered to overcome early Brewers leads and Encarnacion won the game with a three-run homer in bottom of the ninth.

--LHP J.A. Happ allowed four runs on six hits in seven innings -- his second straight start of at least seven. He pitched 7 2/3 innings in a 7-0 win over the Chicago White Sox last Thursday. “He’s pitching great,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s had some tough ones along the way, but there have been some games, too, where he has been pretty impressive. He had the one inning today (a three-run third) where he was hit around, but he settled in and shut them down the rest of the way. There are times when he’s not on early in the game it will get away from him, but it didn’t happen today and that’s a good sign.”

--RHP R.A. Dickey faces Oakland on Thursday. He coughed up four home runs over six-plus innings in his 5-4 loss to the White Sox last Friday. It was not a career worst though. He equaled a major-league record when he gave up six home runs to the Detroit Tigers on April 6, 2006, when he was with the Texas Rangers. It was his first major-league in which he featured the knuckleball. Dickey is 0-3 with a 4.43 ERA over his past three starts. He has allowed at least one home run in each of his past eight starts. Dickey is 2-4 with a 4.43 ERA in 15 career games, including 11 starts, against Oakland.

--RHP Jeff Hoffman, the club’s first pick in the draft and the ninth pick overall, has been signed. Hoffman was taken even though he had Tommy John surgery on May 14. The 21-year-old from East Carolina probably would have gone higher in the draft had he not been injured. He will continue his rehabilitation at the club’s minor-league complex in Florida. “We really keep it to a minimum of 12 months with any Tommy John, and I don’t see that changing,” GM Alex Anthopoulos said. “We came up with that when we had (LHP B.J.) Ryan here. I think he came back at 10 or 11 months and he ended up having a setback after, and so we decided to adjust it and delay things a little bit.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Unless you know we have the best player at a given spot, you can always upgrade. I just think you’re better off to be as open-minded as you can. ... It’d be hard to take anyone off of the 25-man (roster) unless we’re clearly upgrading at that spot. We want to add, not take away from the 25-man.” -- GM Alex Anthopoulos.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Bautista (left hamstring strain) left the June 22 game, and he did not play June 23-28. He was used as a pinch hitter June 29. He was designated hitter July 1 and July 2.

--LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on June 30.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

OF/INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Darin Mastroianni

OF Anthony Gose

OF Brad Glenn