Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- R.A. Dickey snapped his streak Thursday night of allowing at least one home run in eight straight games, but another troubling streak is still alive.

Dickey (6-8) lost his fourth straight start, giving up four runs on six hits in a 4-1 loss against the Oakland A‘s. Dickey hadn’t lost four straight starts in a single season since 2004.

Despite the loss, Dickey actually made huge strides from his previous start when he surrendered a season-high four home runs in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

“The park helps,” Dickey said of the O.co Coliseum. “This is a nice place to pitch. ... That’s the nature of the beast. It’s OK, but that’s what you’re up against when you pitch in Toronto as opposed to here in Oakland. The parks are different but the knuckleball has been moving well. I just kind of look how hard are they hitting it and how many hits am I giving up per innings pitched. Those can give me some feedback on if it’s moving a lot and I’ve been pretty pleased the last couple of months really.”

Dickey gave up two runs in the second but could have escaped unscathed with some help from his makeshift defense. The Blue Jays were missing injured center fielder Colby Rasmus and had first baseman Edwin Encarnacion starting in the outfield because regular right fielder Jose Bautista (strained right hamstring) was limited again to being the DH.

Encarnacion got a bad read on a two-out drive to left field by A’s catcher Stephen Vogt with a runner on first. The ball sailed over Encarnacion’s head for a double. Then A’s first baseman Nate Freiman had an RBI double to right-center as center fielder Anthony Gose couldn’t come up with a diving catch. Vogt scored on a passed ball charged to catcher Josh Thole.

“Everybody’s doing their best,” Dickey said. “We’re in a situation where we’re nursing some injuries in some places and guys are called upon to do above and beyond what they normally do. They’re doing the best that they can and that’s just part of being on a team and trying to pick each other up. It just comes with the territory, but I felt like I pitched well enough to keep us in it and that team over there can really pitch.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 4-2, 4.01 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-3, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey (6-8) lost his fourth consecutive start for the first time in a season since 2004 Thursday night as the Blue Jays fell 4-1 to Oakland. He gave up four runs and six hits in eight innings while striking out six and walking three. Dickey snapped his streak of allowing at least one home run in eight straight games. In his previous start, he allowed a season-high four home runs in a 5-2 loss against the Chicago White Sox. “I felt like I pitched well enough to keep us in it and that team over there can really pitch,” Dickey said.

--1B Adam Lind went 1-for-3 with a double Thursday night in a 4-1 loss to Oakland. Lind is batting .345 (49-for-142) over his past 46 games. He has reached base safely in 45 of 57 games this year.

--LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) will be activated Friday from the 15-day disabled list, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before Toronto’s 4-1 loss against Oakland. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on June 30. “Cecil looked good,” Gibbons said. “We need him to come in and be effective.” Cecil was scheduled to arrive in Oakland on Thursday night. The Blue Jays will need to make a roster move Friday to open a spot for Cecil.

--CF Colby Rasmus (strained right wrist) was out of the starting lineup Thursday against Oakland, one day after injuring himself against Milwaukee. “He jammed his wrist into the fence yesterday when he went back on that ball,” Brewers manager John Gibbons said before Toronto’s 4-1 loss. “He’s not ready for tonight.” Anthony Gose stared in center fielder. “He didn’t think it was too bad yesterday,” Gibbons said of Rasmus. “We’ve been wrong on that before.” With the A’s expected to starting left-handed pitchers the final three games of the series, the left-handed hitting Rasmus could have an extended break.

--RF Jose Bautista started his third straight game at designated hitter Thursday night in a 4-1 loss against Oakland as he continued to recover from a strained left hamstring. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said he hopes Bautista will be able to play in right field sometime during his team’s four-game series against the A‘s, which ends Sunday. “He’s not quite ready,” Gibbons said. “Hopefully in the next couple days.” Bautista went 1-for-4. LF Melky Cabrera started in right field, and 1B Edwin Encarnacion made his second straight and second overall start of the season in left field.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) moved his rehabilitation program Thursday to Arizona and will work with a hand specialist until after the All-Star Game break. “We’ll see him after the break,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before his team’s 4-1 loss to Oakland. “I expect he’ll probably be a quick healer, plus his pain tolerance, you’ll probably see him out there quicker than most people.” Lawrie went on the 15-day disabled list June 23.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched a great game. We just didn’t get anything going offensively.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons on RHP R.A. Dickey, who lost his fourth consecutive start for the first time in a season since 2004 Thursday night as Toronto fell 4-1 to Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (strained right wrist) missed the July 3 game. He’s day-to-day.

--RF Jose Bautista (left hamstring strain) left the June 22 game, and he did not play June 23-28. He was used as a pinch hitter June 29. He served as the designated hitter July 1-3.

--LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on June 30 and will be activated July 4.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

OF/INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Darin Mastroianni

OF Anthony Gose

OF Brad Glenn