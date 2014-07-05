Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Blue Jays lead the major leagues with 113 home runs, but they’ve had a power outage in Oakland.

After losing 4-1 to the A’s Thursday night in the opener of this four-game series, Toronto suffered a 1-0, 12-inning loss Friday afternoon at the O.co Coliseum.

The Blue Jays have gone 19 straight innings without scoring a run, period, against the A’s and haven’t hit a home run in the series.

“The pitching has stepped up,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Hopefully we’ll turn it around. It’s frustrating. We had our chances. Not a lot of them. We need to start picking up some hits to win some ballgames.”

The Blue Jays wasted a gem from rookie left-hander Marcus Stroman. He pitched seven shutout innings, allowing only three hits while striking out seven and walking three. He threw a career-high 115 pitches and had his sixth quality start in seven outings.

Relievers Aaron Loup, Dustin McGowan, Brett Cecil and Chad Jenkins didn’t allow an earned run. Oakland scored an unearned run off Jenkins in the 12th.

“When you get an outing like that from your pitching staff, it’s really frustrating to lose 1-0,” outfielder Darin Mastroianni said. “(Sroman) did an amazing job of holding (down) a good lineup like that, and so did Aaron, Dustin, Brett and Chad. That makes it even more frustrating for the hitters to go 12 innings without scoring.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-41

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 10-5, 2.50 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 9-3, 2.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman pitched seven shutout innings Friday but got a no-decision in Toronto’s 1-0, 12-inning loss to Oakland. Stroman gave up only three hits. He struck out seven, walked three and threw a career-high 115 pitches. The rookie had his sixth quality start in seven outings. “I try to have as much fun as I possibly can every time I am out there,” Stroman said. “I felt strong going into the seventh and felt I could have gone back out.”

--1B Edwin Encarnacion went 0-for-3 Friday in a 1-0, 12-innng loss to Oakland, snapping his 11-game hitting streak. He hit .421 (16-for-38) during his streak.

--LF Melky Cabrera saved at least one run with a diving catch with two outs and two on in the third inning Friday against Oakland, but he made a costly error in the bottom of the 12th of Toronto’s 1-0 loss. With one out and A’s catcher Derek Norris on first base, 2B Nick Punto sliced a double down the left-field line. Cabrera booted the ball for just his second error of the season, and Norris scored the winning run.

--LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game against Oakland and made an appearance in the bottom of the 10th inning in a 1-0, 12-inning loss to Oakland. It was his first appearance since June 18. Cecil retired the first hitter he faced but walked center fielder Coco Crisp and gave way to RHP Chad Jenkins. Cecil went on the DL on June 19 and began a brief rehab stint with Triple-A Buffalo on June 30. Going into Friday’s game, Cecil was 0-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 32 relief appearances. Last season he went 5-1 with a 2.82 ERA and made the American League All-Star team for the first time. “We’ll pick our spots,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before the game when asked how he’ll use Cecil. “If he lines up good with somebody over there, we’ll use him regardless.”

--OF Anthony Gose was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo before Friday’s game against Oakland, opening a roster spot for LHP Brett Cecil, who came off the disabled list. Gose was hitting .229 with four doubles, on triple, no home runs and five RBIs in 44 games with the Blue Jays. He played 52 games for the Blue Jays last season and 56 in 2012. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Gose took the bad news as well as could be expected. “He definitely understood,” Gibbons said. “He’s come a long way. His day will come when he’s sitting out in that room and doesn’t have to worry about (being demoted). He’s done some good things for us while he’s been here.”

--CF Colby Rasmus (strained right wrist) was out of the lineup for the second straight game Friday against Oakland but pinch hit in the 11th inning and remained in the game in center field. Rasmus grounded out in his only at-bat during Toronto’s 1-0, 12-inning loss to the A‘s.

--RF Jose Bautista (left hamstring strain) served as the designated hitter for the fifth straight game Friday in a 1-0, 12-inning loss to Oakland. He went 1-for-5 and struck out twice. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Bautista will remain his team’s DH for “a couple more days” before returning to his regular spot in right field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s frustrating. We had our chances. Not a lot of them. We need to start picking up some hits to win some ballgames.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after a 1-0 extra-innings loss to Oakland on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Bautista (left hamstring strain) left the June 22 game, and he did not play June 23-28. He was used as a pinch hitter June 29. He served as the designated hitter July 1-4.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Brett Cecil

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

OF/INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Darin Mastroianni

OF Brad Glenn