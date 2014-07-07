Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista captured his fourth straight starting nod Sunday for the American League All-Star team, and he won that spot in a landslide.

Bautista garnered 5,859,019 votes, more than any other major league player. He was selected to his fifth consecutive All-Star Game and became just the second Blue Jay to be voted in by the fans as a starter four straight seasons, joining second baseman Roberto Alomar.

”It’s great to have the support of the fans,“ Bautista said after the Blue Jays’ 4-2 loss Sunday to Oakland. ”I‘m very thankful and grateful. I appreciate that they are paying attention and taking the time to vote.

“It’s great playing with the game’s best. There are a lot of good players in this league and to get a chance to play in the All-Star Game is an honor. I get a chance to meet guys not as opponents but as teammates.”

Blue Jays outfielder Edwin Encarnacion and left-handed pitcher Mark Buehrle were also selected for the team.

This is Encarnacion’s second straight selection, but he won’t be able to play in the game because of a Grade 2 strain of his right quadriceps he suffered Saturday against Oakland.

“I‘m happy for making the team, but the No. 1 thing is to recover from the injury,” Encarnacion said. “I won’t be playing in the game but I will be working hard to get back to the field as soon as I can. I‘m hoping two weeks.”

Buehrle earned his fifth overall All-Star Team berth and first with Toronto. His first four came with the White Sox. This is his first selection since 2009.

“The past couple of years I didn’t think it would happen again,” said Buehrle, who is 10-6 with a 2.60 ERA. “It’s always an honor to go. I‘m going to go have fun for two days, soak it up. It means a lot to be picked by the players. Those are guys who are paying attention and recognizing what you do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-43

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 7-4, 4.38 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 9-6, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion was named to the American League All-Star team Sunday for the second time but won’t be able to play because of right quadriceps strain that is expected to sideline him for two weeks. Encarnacion underwent an MRI Sunday morning that revealed a Grade 2 strain but no severe structural damage. Encarnacion was injured Saturday night in the first inning while running to first base after hitting a ground ball. After hitting the bag, he fell to the ground then was helped off the field and to the clubhouse by trainers. Encarnacion said he heard something “pop” in his quad. Encarnacion is batting .277 with 26 homers and 70 RBIs.

--RF Jose Bautista was voted in as a starter for the American League All-Star team for the fourth straight season. He received 5,859,010 votes, more than any other player in the major leagues. This marks Bautista’s fifth straight selection to the team. Only one other Blue Jay -- second baseman Roberto Alomar -- started four straight All-Star Games. Bautista is batting .300 with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs. Bautista made his sixth career start at first base Sunday, going 0-for-3 in a 4-2 loss to Oakland.

--LHP Mark Buehrle made the American League All-Star team Sunday for the fifth time in his career and first at a Blue Jay. His first four selections came as a White Sox. Buehrle is 10-6 with a 2.60 ERA.

--RHP Drew Hutchison (6-7) gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings and took the loss Sunday as the Blue Jays fell 4-2 to Oakland. He struck out four, walked two and threw 103 pitches. “I thought I threw the ball well except for the two walks in the sixth,” Hutchison said. In his previous five road starts, Hutchison was 3-1 with a 1.36 ERA.

--OF Nolan Reimold was claimed off waivers Sunday from Baltimore. Reimold is a career .252 hitter with 42 doubles, five triples, 41 homers and 126 RBIs in 286 games for the Orioles. This year he was batting .195 with 32 doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs but appeared in only 40 games. “He’ll get a lot of playing time,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before his team’s 4-2 loss to Oakland. “See what he is. He’ll get his opportunity. There wasn’t a spot for him in Baltimore. He’ll come here and help us out.” Gibbons said he expects Reimold to join the Blues on Monday or Tuesday during the Blue Jays’ three-game series against the Angels. When he reports, the Blue Jays will need to make a corresponding move to clear a roster spot.

--OF Cole Gillespie, who was claimed off waivers Saturday from Seattle, started in right field Sunday in a 4-2 loss to Oakland, making his Blue Jays debut. He went 0-for-3 but made a diving catch in the seventh inning. Gillespie hit .254 over 35 games with the Mariners and .280 against left-handers. “It’s kind of been a whirlwind the last couple days,” Gillespie said before the game. “We were in Chicago yesterday. So I’d flown back to Seattle yesterday morning and packed up my stuff as quick as I could to make my flight out to San Fran last night to catch up with the team for today. I did go through this process last year as far as being claimed off waivers so I kind of knew what to expect, though it’s still a big adjustment period.”

--OF Brad Glenn was designated for assignment Sunday, clearing a roster spot for OF Cole Gillespie, who was claimed off waivers from Seattle. Glenn went 1-for-15 for Toronto in his first six major league games. He had his first major league hit Saturday, an infield single in the fifth inning against Oakland LHP Scott Kazmir.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got shut down big time. We had chances, it didn’t happen. We pitched good enough to win every one of these games.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons after a 4-2 loss to the A’s on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quad) left the July 5 game and missed the July 6 game. He underwent an MRI on July that revealed a strain but no significant damage. He’s expected to miss at least two weeks.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Brett Cecil

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

OF/INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Darin Mastroianni

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Cole Gillespie