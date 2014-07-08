Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Edwin Encarnacion was one of three Toronto Blue Jays named to the American League All-Star team, but he will miss the game -- as well as at least a couple weeks worth of regular-season games -- because of a strained right quadriceps.

Encarnacion was running out a grounder in the first inning Saturday against the Oakland A’s when he felt a “pop” in his leg. He sat out the game Sunday before the Blue Jays decided Monday that the injury warranted a trip to the 15-day disabled list.

The injury comes at a bad time for Encarnacion and the Blue Jays, who have slumped lately and lost their lead in the American League East. Encarnacion, who was named to his second All-Star team, is having another stellar season.

He hit 42 homers with 110 RBIs in 2012, then followed that up with 36 homers and 104 RBIs last season. So far this year, he ranks third in the league with 26 homers and second with 70 RBIs.

The injury caused a chain reaction in the Jays’ lineup. Right fielder Jose Bautista, another of the club’s All-Stars, moves to first base to take Encarnacion’s spot and take some tension off a sore left hamstring. The club also claimed outfielder Nolan Reimold off waivers from the Orioles and started him in right field Monday against the Angels.

Reimold, who went 0-for-3 in Toronto’s 5-2 loss, likely will get most of the starts in right field until Bautista’s hamstring improves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-44

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-8, 4.10 ERA) at Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 4-4, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with a right quadriceps strain. He injured his leg Saturday in Oakland while running the bases. Though selected as an All-Star on Sunday, he will not play in the All-Star Game on July 15.

--OF Nolan Reimold, claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Orioles on Sunday, was activated Monday to replace injured 1B Edwin Encarnacion on the roster. Reimold was hitting .315 with two homers and nine RBIs for Double-A Bowie in the Orioles’ farm system while on a rehab assignment as he was recovering from a neck injury. He started in right field Monday against the Angels and went 0-for-3. Reimold figures to remain in right as long as Jose Bautista is manning first base while nursing a sore left hamstring.

--LHP J.A. Happ lasted just 4 1/3 innings before being knocked out of Monday’s game against the Angels. Happ, who won his previous two starts, allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks. The pivotal inning was the fifth, when he gave up a leadoff double to Angels C Chris Iannetta, the No. 9 hitter, then walked both RF Kole Calhoun and CF Mike Trout. It set the stage for the Angels’ game-changing four-run inning. “We’ve seen him do that before,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of Happ. “That’s when he gets into trouble, losing the strike zone. I don’t think it’s anything in his approach. He just goes through that stretch where it deserts him.”

--RHP R.A. Dickey will start Tuesday’s game against the Angels. Dickey has lost each of the past four starts, giving up 12 earned runs in 28 1/3 innings. He is 3-3 with a 4.48 ERA in 23 career games (seven starts) against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Weaver’s different than he used to be, but he’s still one of the top guys around, so you feel good when he comes out of the game. Shoemaker’s been starting and he was coming back on a day short (of rest), but he did a good job for them.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after Angels RHP Jered Weaver exited Monday’s game due to a back ailment and was replaced by RHP Matt Shoemaker. The Angels went on to win 5-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Brett Cecil

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

OF/INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Nolan Reimold

OF Darin Mastroianni

OF Cole Gillespie