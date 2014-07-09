Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A methodical performance from the major leagues’ only knuckleball pitcher enabled the Toronto Blue Jays to end their worst losing streak of the season.

Right-hander R.A. Dickey threw seven scoreless innings, combining with fellow right-hander Dustin McGowan and left-hander Aaron Loup for a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Dickey conceded only four hits and one walk while collecting five strikeouts to earn his seventh victory and stop Toronto’s losing streak at five games.

“I thought he was as good tonight as I’ve ever seen him,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We desperately needed this, to tell you the truth.”

The knuckleball is considered the most difficult pitch to control, yet for the 39-year-old Dickey, throwing a knuckleball is not a game of chance.

“Changing speeds really helps,” said Dickey, who won the 2012 National League Cy Young Award with the New York Mets. “I try to do that from the first inning on.”

When that approach succeeds, Dickey appears to own a larger repertoire than he actually has.

”I probably threw about four fastballs,“ Dickey said. ”If I threw 95 pitches, I probably threw 90 knuckleballs. It’s just at different speeds, which can turn into different types of knuckleballs -- which, in turn, could be translated as different types of pitches, even, because they do different things.

“Some have more depth. Some are straight. Some go in. Some go out. I just try to start it in the strike zone.”

Against the Angels, Dickey’s variety of knuckleballs allowed him to record 15 successive outs between the second and seventh innings. The right-hander permitted just three baserunners on two hits and a walk in the first six innings.

“The movement was very good,” Dickey said. “When it was leaving my hand, I could see that it was moving in multiple directions. That’s always a good sign.”

Angels manager Mike Scioscia agreed.

“He had it dancing tonight, for sure, and he had it in the strike zone,” Scioscia said. “We didn’t get too many good looks.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 4-2, 3.44 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 8-6, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Brad Glenn cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo. In six games with the Blue Jays before he was designated for assignment Sunday, Glenn went 1-for-15 (.067) with one walk and five strikeouts. Toronto chose Glenn in the 23rd round of the 2009 draft.

--SS Jose Reyes recorded his first four-hit game of the season, going 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and a run Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Reyes has hit safely in 47 of his past 57 games and has reached base in 56 of his previous 63.

--LF Melky Cabrera has hits in 17 of his past 21 games after going 1-for-4 Tuesday night. During that span, Cabrera is batting .328 (27-for-82) with 10 multi-hit games. Cabrera remains second in the major leagues to Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve with 113 hits.

--RF Nolan Reimold hit two doubles in a game for the first time in three years while going 2-for-4 in Tuesday night’s win against the Los Angeles Angels. Reimold’s double off the right field wall in the second inning not only was his first hit as a member of the Blue Jays, but it also was his first major league hit since June 11, 2012, when he played for the Baltimore Orioles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We desperately needed this, to tell you the truth. It’s been a tough trip. We came off a couple of nice wins at home against Milwaukee, then we were skunked on the road.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays ended a five-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Brett Cecil

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

OF/INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Nolan Reimold

OF Darin Mastroianni

OF Cole Gillespie