Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Beset by injuries this season, the Toronto Blue Jays received positive news on Friday with the likely early return of designated hitter Adam Lind from a broken bone in his right foot.

Lind was expected to require six-to-eight weeks of recovery after suffering the non-displaced break near his big toe. But a follow-up examination revealed enough progress to expedite his timetable to 2-to-3 weeks.

Lind, 30, played through the injury -- likely incurred fouling a ball of his foot on June 14 -- when X-rays and CAT scans revealed no break. Another set taken after he had played 17 games through pain revealed the damage and sent him to the disabled list on Friday.

“When he first had the CAT scan, they didn’t see anything,” manager John Gibbons said. “And then he started feeling pretty good. (He) was productive for us in some limited roles, and then it started bothering him again.”

The left-handed Lind is batting .320, primarily in a platoon against right-handers. His absence, coupled with that of first baseman Edwin Encarnacion (26 homers, 70 RBIs), has made the prospect of Toronto pulling out of its current freefall from the top of the American League East even more difficult. Encarnacion could miss up to two months and third baseman Brett Lawrie is on the 15-day DL with a broken index finger.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchinson, 6-7, 3.86 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 4-8, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Adam Lind will likely return from the 15-day disabled list in 2-to-3 weeks, according to the Toronto Star, from a non-displaced fracture near his right big toe after fouling a ball off in Baltimore on June 14. The injury was expected to require 6-to-8 weeks to heal but a recent examination revealed unexpected progress.

--RHP Drew Hutchinson (6-7, 3.86 ERA) is expected to start on Saturday for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. He struck out 10 and retired the first 14 batters on July 1 in beating the Milwaukee Brewers.

--RF Nolan Reimold left in the fourth inning on Friday after straining his left calf against the Tampa Bay Rays. Reimold had singled and moved to third on a walk and a fielder’s choice when he beckoned Blue Jays staff from the dugout. He left quickly, without discussion or assistance and was replaced by Darin Mastrioianni. Reimold is day-to-day.

--2B Munenori Kawasaki left early against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday after straining his left hamstring. He is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s not acceptable. It’s a little frustrating on that part, but take the All-Star break, get a good break, try to refresh yourself and come back.” -- LHP Mark Buehrle.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nolan Reimold (calf injury) left in the fourth inning on July 11. Reimold is day-to-day.

--2B Munenori Kawasaki (strained left hamstring) left early July 11. He is day-to-day.

--OF Cole Gillespie (abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) was placed on the disabled list July 11, retroactive to July 8. The injury was expected to require 6-to-8 weeks to heal but as of July 11, an examination revealed unexpected progress and he could be out just 2-3 weeks more.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Brett Cecil

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

OF/INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Nolan Reimold

OF Darin Mastroianni