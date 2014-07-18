Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

The Toronto Blue Jays had a brilliant May, going 21-9. The American League East is surprisingly weak.

They are two reasons that Toronto is still in serious contention for its first postseason appearance since 1993, in the pre-wild card era, when they won the World Series championship for the second year in a row.

After surging through May and winning their first five games in June to go to 38-24 and stand atop the AL East, the Blue Jays have sputtered at 11-23, including a 2-8 trip to lead into the All-Star break. Yet, surprisingly, they will return to competition within striking distance of first in the division. But first they must play much better than they have.

Their starting pitching, which lacks depth, must continue to be better than expected. The bullpen, a major disappointment, must make better use of the fastball instead of hanging sliders in situations in which even a good breaking pitch doesn’t make sense. The hitters must find a way to solve left-handed pitching. The players must eliminate as many as possible of the silly mistakes that have infested their play.

“We’ve been within striking distance in a lot of games but we just haven’t played good enough, that’s the bottom line,” right fielder Jose Bautista said. “I haven’t played good enough and other guys, if you ask them, they’ll probably tell you that they haven’t played good enough. We haven’t done what we did earlier on and that’s why we’ve lost some of these games.”

There have been injuries that have put such players as third baseman Brett Lawrie, first baseman Edwin Encarnacion and designated hitter Adam Lind on the disabled list. The Blue Jays plucked outfielder Nolan Reimold from the Baltimore Orioles on waivers, but after a quick start, he suffered a strained calf that put him on the DL. That’s the way things have been going, but the slide started before the injuries.

There has been a tendency to blame recruits from Triple-A Buffalo for some of the mistakes. But the Blue Jays were playing well in May when center fielder Colby Rasmus was on the DL with a hamstring injury and Anthony Gose and Kevin Pillar platooned in his place. Gose made some vital catches Rasmus likely would not have made.

There were just too many examples of careless play from players who are supposed to be stars. Shortstop Jose Reyes has made some astonishing throwing errors. He also has let some ground balls get past him and, in one case, between his legs. He says he has a bit of a sore shoulder, but his footwork also could use some work on his throws.

Catcher Dioner Navarro, who was lauded early for his game calling, seems to have a tendency to call too many breaking balls when fastballs would be better.

Despite all this, the Blue Jays have a chance. And Bautista does not feel it is necessary to make a big trade to fortify the team.

“It would definitely help but I don’t think it’s a must,” he said. “I don’t think it’s the only way we can become contenders. ...We managed to get up to first place and stay there for a while. We can definitely get back there. We just have to play the good baseball that we.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-47

STREAK: Lost two

FIRST-HALF MVP: 1B Edwin Encarnacion had a lot to do with the club’s 21-9 surge in May, leading the majors for the month with 16 homers and a .763 slugging average. His 33 RBIs were second in the majors for May. He plays first base and designated hitter but volunteered to play left field, a position he had played only three times previously, all in 2012 when the team was short of players early in July. He was going to the All-Star Game before a right quadriceps strain, from running hard to first base, put him on the disabled list in early July. Encarnacion is batting .277 with 26 homers, 70 RBIs and a .959 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: C -- The Blue Jays are living off a 21-9 May that vaulted them into first in the unusually weak American League East. They stayed on top from May 22-July 2. Other than that spurt, they were unconvincing as contenders, going 12-15 in March-April and again in June. The struggles can partly be blamed on injuries, but the skid began before such players as 3B Brett Lawrie and 1B Edwin Encarnacion went on the disabled list. The rotation was better than expected but the bullpen was worse, reversals from 2013. The hitting abruptly went cold after May, particularly against left-handed pitching. Manager John Gibbons is doing as well as possible despite a lack of depth, something GM Alex Anthopoulos must address.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: The return of Brett Lawrie, expected in late July, should bring back some stability and flexibility to the defense, where he was solid at both second base and third base. Third is his preferred position, and he can be spectacular there, but he moved to second so that Juan Francisco could be used to provide home run power to the lineup against right-handed pitching. GM Alex Anthopoulos said there is no inclination at this stage to turn Lawrie into a permanent second baseman, but Lawrie’s versatility gives both the front office and manager John Gibbons flexibility.

BUY OR SELL: The Blue Jays consider themselves buyers because no team in the AL East is out of the race and they need help. Second base stands out as a need, although 3B Brett Lawrie could be shifted to second if the best available player is a third baseman. The bullpen needs shoring up and, while the rotation was a pleasant surprise, there is a lack of depth. GM Alex Anthopoulos is keeping an open mind. “We’re not looking at any spots and saying we’re not open to something if a player can make us better,” he said.

INJURY STATUS: The injuries came in waves after the Blue Jays’ bats began to cool off in early June. 3B Brett Lawrie (right finger fracture) should be back by the end of July. 1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) is likely out until early August, increasing the team’s vulnerability to left-handed pitchers. DH Adam Lind (right foot fracture) was strong against right-handed pitching, but he will be out until late July or early August. RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) rejoined the team to continue his rehabilitation. There was no indication when he would return, but the rotation performed better than expected despite his absence.

TOP PROSPECT: RHP Aaron Sanchez, 22, could be called up from Triple-A Buffalo before September, according to GM Alex Anthopoulos. The 22-year-old is considered a possible future staff ace. His fastball can touch 98 mph hour and is complemented by a plus curveball. Sanchez’s arm slot was recently altered slightly to improve his command, and the progress in that area is a key to when he might be promoted. Sanchez went 3-4 with a 3.82 ERA in 14 starts at Double-A New Hampshire before moving up to Triple-A Buffalo, where he is 0-2 with a 4.18 ERA after six starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve lost a lot of one-run games, stupid stuff, from not making the routine play, or something stupid, you know? That’s cost us way too many times. I can’t say it’s this road trip, it’s been all year, it seems like every now and then we just do something stupid.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Munenori Kawasaki (strained left hamstring) left the July 11 game, and he did not play July 12-14. He is day-to-day.

--RF Nolan Reimold (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12.

--OF Cole Gillespie (abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Brad Mills

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

INF Dan Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Darin Mastroianni

OF Anthony Gose