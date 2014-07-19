Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays resumed play after the All-Star break on Friday the same way they entered it -- with a loss.

About all they can do is say all the right things and try to sound convincing doing it.

“All of us in here have been playing the game for a really long time,” said Friday’s losing pitcher R.A. Dickey. “I think we all know in the back of our minds that we’re one more streak away from being right where we were. Just like we’ve had a poor streak over the last three weeks and we had a great streak in May (21-9). We know we’re only one good streak from getting right in there neck-and-neck with Baltimore.”

With players like Edwin Encarnacion, Adam Lind and Brett Lawrie on the disabled list, the lineup is weakened and that makes the task more difficult.

Perhaps, Friday’s 5-1 loss to Texas hurt a little more because a former teammate, catcher J.P. Arencibia, who is playing first base for the Rangers, hit the three-run homer in the seventh inning to provide a five-run cushion for starter Yu Darvish. It was Arencibia’s first game since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

“It had nothing to do with the individual hitting it,” manager John Gibbons said. “It was a big blow. The game is tight right there. It doesn’t put the game completely out of range but it gets awful tough with limited innings.”

The Blue Jays were opening a seven-game homestand after entering the break by going 2-8 on a road trip.

They have dropped to one game above .500 for the first time since May 18 when they were 23-22. They have won just 12 times in their past 26 games and have dropped out of first place in the American League East.

“We’ve got to keep working at it,” Dickey said. “Hopefully that streak will come, multiple streaks, over the course of the next two and a half months.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-48

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 6-6, 6.54 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 4-2, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcos Stroman will make his 14th outing of the season and his ninth start. It will be his first outing since July 9, when he allowed eight hits, six runs (five earned) and one walk while striking out four in 3 2/3 innings. He retired his first four batters but an error by SS Jose Reyes in the second seemed to change his whole outing. The Angels went on to score two runs in the inning, one in the third and three in the fourth before he departed. He has never faced the Rangers.

--LHP Brad Mills was claimed off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Room was cleared on the 40-man roster for him when RHP Deck McGuire was designated for assignment. RHP Chad Jenkins was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for him on the 25-man roster. Mills, a fourth-round draft choice by Toronto in 2007, will be used in long relief and that will give RHP Todd Redmond a chance to pitch later in the game. Mills has made five career relief appearances, all with Toronto, with the most recent coming Sept. 13, 2011 at Boston. Mills, 29, has a career record of 4-4 with a 6.98 ERA in the majors. He signed with Milwaukee before this season and pitched to a 4-2 record and a 1.56 ERA for Triple-A Nashville. Mills was acquired by Oakland for cash considerations in June, and he went 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA for the A‘s.

--RHP Chad Jenkins was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo to make room on the 25-man roster for LHP Brad Mills, who was claimed on waivers from Oakland on Thursday. Jenkins is 0-1, 3.72 ERA, in 15 relief appearances with the Blue Jays.

--RHP Deck McGuire, a first-round draft pick by Toronto in 2010, was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Brad Mills, who was claimed off waivers on Thursday from Oakland. McGuire was 6-9, 4.21, in 20 starts split evenly between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo this season.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez, the Blue Jays’ top minor-league prospect, started to work out of the bullpen at Triple-A Buffalo. He will be given a few more outings as a reliever with the idea of calling him up to Toronto to use him from the bullpen. It also is a way of controlling the 22-year-old’s innings.

--SS Jose Reyes was 0-for-5 in Friday’s 5-1 loss to the Rangers to snap a nine-game hitting streak. He was 15-for-40 (.375) in those games.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki was 2-for-4 with a double in Friday’s 5-1 loss to Texas to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is batting .417 (10-for-24) in those games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It had nothing to do with the individual hitting it. It was a big blow. The game is tight right there. It doesn’t put the game completely out of range, but it gets awful tough with limited innings.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, after former Blue Jay J.P. Arencibia belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning to give Texas the win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Munenori Kawasaki (strained left hamstring) left the July 11 game, and he did not play July 12-14. He played July 18.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He was to begin riding a stationary bike the weekend of July 19-20. No timetable has been set for a return.

--RF Nolan Reimold (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12.

--OF Cole Gillespie (abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date. He will be going to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., about July 25 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Brad Mills

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

INF Dan Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Darin Mastroianni

OF Anthony Gose