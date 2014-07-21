Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- General manager Alex Anthopoulos knows his skidding team needs help in many areas if it is to stay in the American League East race.

Despite winning 9-6 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday for their second game in a row, the Blue Jays have won just three of their past 12 series. They have won six of their past 18 games.

As the July 31 deadline for trades without waivers approaches, the team needs help for the offense, at second base, in the bullpen and some depth in the rotation would not hurt, either.

Nothing is imminent.

“I don’t think we’re that close,” Anthopoulos said before Sunday’s game. “I think it’s more concepts at this point. I don’t think it’s anything out there firm, that we’ve presented something firm and we’ll go ahead and do it. I think it’s more in the conceptual stage, ‘some players we’d need to be involved, are you willing to talk about them? One or two (of them)?’ Things like that.”

Trades are still made after July 31, but those deals require waivers to be cleared. Anthopoulos feels there could be more of those kinds of deals this season.

“It’s just a feeling that there’ll be more activity in August than in years past,” he said. “The extra wild card changes the landscape and I think teams need a little more time.”

He was a little more vague when asked if ownership would be willing to take on salary in a trade.

“We can add players, so we have the ability to have that dialogue at any time,” he said. “I don’t see any reason why we won’t be able to add players and obviously players make money, no one plays for free. ... I would never get into the specifics of that in terms of how we would make things work and where things stood in our payroll projections. Those are things we keep in house. I understand what you guys are asking, I totally respect it. It’s just things, we keep that stuff internal.”

With such players as first baseman Edwin Encarnacion, third baseman Brett Lawrie and designated hitter Adam Lind injured and possibly still two or three weeks away from a return, the Blue Jays may feel the need to make moves sooner rather than later.

“We’re always going to look to upgrade the team,” he said. “It’s impossible to make the other team move maybe at the same pace that you’d like to move. With all that said, we’re always trying to upgrade the team.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-48

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 10-6, 3.79 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 6-8, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 20th start of the season on Monday in the opener of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. In his final start before the All-Star on July 12, he allowed six hits, five walks and six runs while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings in a 10-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two career starts against the Red Sox, including one this season.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki was 2-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday’s 9-6 win over the Texas Rangers to extend his career-best hitting streak to eight games. He is 13-for-34 (.382) in that span. He is batting .378 (14-for-37) against teams from the AL West this season.

--LHP Mark Buehrle picked off two runners in the Blue Jays’ 9-6 win over the Rangers, 1B Chris Gimenez in the third inning and OF Daniel Robertson in the sixth. The last time he picked off two runners in a game was July 17, 2010. He is five shy of tying LHP Andy Pettitte for most career pickoffs (103). Buehrle, who did not factor in the decision, allowed five runs in six innings and has not won since June 1, a span of eight starts. It was the second time this season he has allowed five or more earned runs in a start.

--3B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) has started to take ground balls and is about ready to begin swinging a bat. “He took ground balls and threw just to see how it felt and it felt better, it felt okay,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said before Sunday’s 9-6 win over the Rangers. “From what I’ve been told, it’s about getting his grip strength back. And he may potentially swing a bat (Monday). We’re not sure yet. He is about ready to start swinging. It’s just a matter of swinging to his tolerance and making sure the stability holds up. He’s certainly moving in the right direction.” No date has been set for Lawrie’s return.

--DH Adam Lind (right foot fracture) has had the walking cast removed and is swinging off a tee, according to GM Alex Anthopoulos. “Lind’s going to swing with a little more authority (Sunday),” Anthopoulos said. “But again, for everything’s he’s done, he’s got no symptoms at all, no pain. It’s obviously a great sign.”

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (right quadriceps strain) has started swinging off a tee. “Again, we haven’t set a timeline or timetable,” GM Alex Anthopoulos said before Sunday’s 96 win over the Rangers. “Just in speaking with our training staff, they wouldn’t be surprised if these guys (Encarnacion and DH Adam Lind) have a chance to get into rehab games by the weekend.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the All-Star break did him wonders (for Cabrera). He’s been out there every day. It did most guys some good. His hand speed and bat speed look a little bit better and that’s the key to hitting if you get a good swing.” -- Manager John Gibbons, of LF Melky Cabrera, who hit the tie-breaking solo homer in the seventh inning and singled in two insurance runs in the eighth as the Blue Jays defeated the Rangers Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20. No date has been set for a return.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He has had the walking boot removed and is swinging off a tee. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--RF Nolan Reimold (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12.

--OF Cole Gillespie (abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July. He began taking ground balls July 20 and will begin swinging a bat the week of July 21.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program with no indication of a possible return date. He will be going to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., about July 25 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Brad Mills

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

INF Dan Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Darin Mastroianni

OF Anthony Gose