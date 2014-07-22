Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Aaron Sanchez threw his second relief outing for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, and he soon could be working out of the bullpen with the Blue Jays.

They need all the help they can get anywhere, and it showed Monday in a 14-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays look at the 22-year-old right-hander as a top-of-the rotation starter some day, perhaps even their ace of the future. Since he was taken 34th overall in the 2010 draft, Sanchez has been babied beyond belief with that end in mind.

Before pitching two one-inning stints in relief for the Bisons, he made 20 starts this season between Double-A New Hampshire and Buffalo.

”We really felt he started to turn the corner as a starter,“ general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. ”I’ve seen three of his last five starts, and I think he’s ready right now if we needed him to start a game up here. He’s really made tremendous strides.

”He’s up there in groundball rate. Stuff is outstanding. The adjustments they’ve made on his arm angle, getting his elbow above his shoulder line has given him back that downhill plane. His curveball is sharper. He pitched 110 innings all of last year. We do want to watch that overall. And we’ve had some issues in the bullpen (at Toronto). That goes without saying.

“It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for us to give him a look up here in the bullpen. We haven’t made that decision. Clearly with the decision we’ve made to move him to the ‘pen down there, we’d like to give him some appearances so it’s not completely foreign to him if we decide to call him up.”

In two relief outings at Buffalo, Sanchez is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA. In six starts with the Bisons, he went 0-2 with a 4.18 ERA. At New Hampshire, he was 3-4 with a 3.82 ERA in 14 starts.

Pitching him out of the bullpen would be a good away of giving him big-league exposure while keeping a lid on his innings. He might even get some outs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-8, 4.59 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 7-5, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ will make his 14th start of the season, and 18th appearance overall, on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. He is looking for his first win since June 26, when he pitched 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox. In three outings since -- including two starts -- he is 0-1 with an 8.25 ERA. In his most recent start, July 7, he took the loss after allowing seven hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed three hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning in a relief appearance on July 12 at Tampa Bay. He is 2-2 with a 5.33 ERA in six games, including five starts, in his career against the Red Sox.

--RHP Sergio Santos was designated for assignment before Monday’s game, and LHP Rob Rasmussen was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take his place in the bullpen. Santos, 31, appeared in 24 games with the Blue Jays and was 0-2 with a 7.78 ERA and five saves. He was on the disabled list May 15-June 10 with an elbow problem. GM Alex Anthopoulos said Santos was placed on waivers Monday. “One, he’s out of options,” Anthopoulos said, “so we don’t have a choice from that standpoint, that’s just a formality. He hasn’t thrown well, clearly some guys are being used more than him right now, and the only way to get out of this funk is to pitch. But it’s hard to find a spot for him right now, certainly not a long guy, and he’s not going to be used late in the game.” If Santos clears waivers, he would be assigned to Buffalo. In parts of three seasons with the Blue Jays, Santos is 1-4 with eight saves and a 4.83 ERA.

--LHP Rob Rasmussen, 25, was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo before Monday’s game with the Red Sox after RHP Sergio Santos was designated for assignment. This is Rasmussen’s third stint this season with the Blue Jays, and he is 0-0 with a 4.32 ERA in eight relief outings. In 25 outings at Buffalo, he was 1-1 with one save and a 2.61 ERA. Rasmussen allowed one hit and no runs while striking out three in 2 1/3 innings of relief Monday against Boston.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki went 0-for-4 in a 14-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Monday to snap his career-best eight-game hitting streak. He batted .382 (13-for-34) during that span. He has hit in 16 of 21 games since June 23 and is batting .320 (24-for-75) in that period.

--RHP Drew Hutchison allowed a home run for only the second time in seven starts Monday in Toronto’s 14-1 loss to the Red Sox. He allowed nine hits and six runs in 2 2/3 innings, the shortest start of his career when an injury was not involved. His shortest start was two-thirds of an inning June 15, 2012, against Philadelphia when he left the game with an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He started out good that first inning. I thought Hutch looked really good. Then they didn’t miss many of them. He had tough time getting anything going with his breaking ball, spiked a lot of them, yanked a lot of them, then they beat him around a little bit.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on RHP Drew Hutchison, who began Monday’s game with a 1-2-3 first inning before he allowed nine hits and six runs in the next 1 2/3 innings during the Blue Jays’ 14-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20. No date was set for his return.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He has had the walking boot removed and is swinging off a tee. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--RF Nolan Reimold (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12.

--OF Cole Gillespie (abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July. He began taking ground balls July 20, and he is expected to begin swinging a bat the week of July 21-27.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 25 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Brad Mills

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

INF Dan Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Darin Mastroianni

OF Anthony Gose