Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- This is what passes for news with the Blue Jays these days. Three players up from Triple-A Buffalo, two shuffled off to Buffalo and another designated for assignment.

There have been plenty of transactions, but no major moves that might fill some gaping holes the team has. It’s just another wallpaper job to cover up the blemishes while they get something done possibly before the July 31 trade deadline.

Perhaps the most significant move Tuesday was the addition of the club’s No. 1 prospect entering the season, 22-year-old right-hander Aaron Sanchez. His first major-league experience will be from the bullpen, with a two-inning maximum.

The infield defense got a little better with the recall of infielder Ryan Goins, who started the season in Toronto at second base and should see most of his time there. He also could move over to shortstop to fill in for Jose Reyes, who has struggled in the field at times.

Right-hander Esmil Rogers brings his 6.97 ERA from earlier this season back to Toronto, although he is supposed to be better after a stint in Buffalo.

Catcher Erik Kratz and outfielder Darin Mastroianni were sent to Buffalo on option, and left-hander Brad Mills was designated for assignment.

While the Blue Jays wait for a bunch of injured players to return and possibly a significant deal, Tuesday’s moves did have some impact on the Blue Jays’ 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox.

With Goins starting at second base, manager John Gibbons was able to move Munenori Kawasaki from second to third and Juan Francisco from third to first. Gibbons felt Francisco had better numbers against Boston starter Jake Peavy than Dan Johnson, although the sample was small.

Kawasaki provides more range at third base than Francisco -- he made a superb catch on a tricky foul ball hit by shortstop Stephen Drew with a runner on first to end the second inning.

“We played solid D,” said a grateful winning pitcher J.A. Happ, who pitched six shutout innings. “(Kawasaki) made that great play down the line.”

The Blue Jays have not been hitting a lot, so if the defense is better there is no doubt the pitchers will appreciate it. And Gibbons would not mind if the new recruits added some life to a team that has been drifting.

“We could use a little of that,” he said before the game. “There’s a lot more excitement if they get some results on the field.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 5-5, 5.46 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 7-10, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez, 22, has been called up from Triple-A Buffalo to work out of the bullpen for his first major-league experience. Sanchez, the 34th pick in the 2010 draft, is looked upon as a possible ace and has been brought along very slowly. “He’s here to help us, not just to be here,” manager John Gibbons said. “And we think he will. You all know what kind of an arm he has. It’s his first time here, but we plan on using him. We won’t baby him, but we’ll keep an eye on him.” Gibbons said they would try to keep him on a two-inning limit.

--2B Ryan Goins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and was 1-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday in a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Goins opened the season with the Blue Jays but was sent to Buffalo after batting .150 with one homer and one RBI in 24 games. At Buffalo, the 26-year-old left-handed hitter hit .285 with 27 RBIs. Manager John Gibbons said Goins will see “a lot of time” at second base and could spell SS Jose Reyes.

--RHP Esmil Rogers had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo. The 28-year-old long reliever takes the place of LHP Brad Mills, who was designated for assignment after allowing eight runs in two innings on Monday. Rogers began the season with Toronto and, after going 0-0 with a 6.97 ERA in 16 relief appearances, was assigned to Buffalo on May 24. He was 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 12 games, including seven starts, with Buffalo.

--LHP Brad Mills was designated for assignment on Tuesday after allowing seven hits and eight runs over two innings in a 14-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Monday. It was his only appearance this season with the Blue Jays, who claimed him off waivers from Oakland on July 17. He was 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in three starts with Oakland. His ERA soared to 7.85 with his outing on Monday.

--C Erik Kratz, a right-handed hitter, was demoted to Triple-A Buffalo. “I don’t think we face a left-hander until we return to Boston next week,” manager John Gibbons said. Kratz hit .198 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 34 games. Kratz is Toronto’s best catcher against the running game. He has thrown out 27.8 percent (5 of 18) of basestealers; the team average is 15.4 percent.

--OF Darin Mastroianni was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. He batted .116 with one homer and two RBIs in 21 games with the Blue Jays. He was claimed off waivers on April 22 from the Minnesota Twins. He was called up from Triple-A on June 12, returned to Buffalo on June 14 and recalled again June 28.

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 22nd start of the season Wednesday. He has a 3.54 ERA over his past seven starts but has a record of 1-6 in that span. His most recent win was July 8 at Los Angeles, where he held the Angels to four hits over seven innings in a 4-0 win. Dickey held the Red Sox to five hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings on April 27 in a 7-1 win at Toronto. In his career, he is 3-3 with a 4.85 ERA in 12 games, including six starts, against the Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s here to help us, not just to be here. And we think he will. You all know what kind of an arm he has. It’s his first time here, but we plan on using him. We won’t baby him, but we’ll keep an eye on him.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on RHP Aaron Sanchez, called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday to work out of the bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20. No date was set for his return.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He has had the walking boot removed and is swinging off a tee. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--RF Nolan Reimold (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12.

--OF Cole Gillespie (abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July. He began taking ground balls July 20, and he is expected to begin swinging a bat the week of July 21-27.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 25 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Anthony Gose