Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- At the start of June, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mark Buehrle was in the conversation for candidates to start the All-Star game for the American League.

That was when he became the first to 10 victories after allowing six hits in eight innings of a 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on June 1. Buehrle is still stuck on 10 wins after allowing six runs and nine hits in three innings of Friday’s 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees.

That dropped Buehrle to 0-6 with a 4.83 ERA over his last nine starts. He has held a lead in six of those starts and his ERA has increased from 2.10 to 3.19.

The latest loss was the result of some poorly located breaking pitches. He gave up a solo home run to Carlos Beltran on a 2-1 changeup and then a three-run home run to Ichiro Suzuki on a 1-1 curveball that was clocked at 72 miles per hour and did not have any movement.

“He hung him a curveball,” Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista said. “I‘m sure he didn’t want to throw it in that spot but Ichiro did a good job connecting and lucky for him it was a three-run bomb.”

Buehrle had his shortest start since June 10, 2010, against the Cleveland Indians when he was with the Chicago White Sox and also fell to 0-10 over his last 15 starts against the Yankees. Buehrle’s lone win against the Yankees was April 10, 2004, and the opposing pitcher that day was a prospect named Jorge DePaula, who soon injured his elbow and last pitched two years ago in Mexico.

“So I thought I made some pitches,” Buehrle said. “They put the ball in play and then I made a mistake and they made me pay for it. That’s part of this game.”

Buehrle’s performance came after he treated rookies Todd Redmond, Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, Rob Rasmussen and Ryan Goins to new suits.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchsion, 6-9, 4.54 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 1-1, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will try to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday afternoon when he faces the Yankees. In his last three starts, Hutchison has allowed 15 earned runs and 23 hits over 13 2/3 innings. Hutchison last pitched Monday against the Boston Red Sox and was rocked for six runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings of a 14-1 loss. Hutchison faced the Yankees in consecutive starts last month. On June 19, he allowed four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 6-4 loss at New York. On June 25, Hutchison allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings of a 5-3 loss.

--2B Brett Lawrie has been on the disabled list since June 23 with a fractured right index finger. He has started taking ground balls and manager John Gibbons said he will head to Dunedin, Fla., soon to continue his rehab.

--RHP Brandon Morrow will head to Dunedin, Fla., following this weekend’s series in New York. Morrow has been on the disabled list since May 4 with a torn tendon sheath in his right index finger. He threw off a mound for the first time since getting hurt Thursday and will continue throwing with the hopes of getting him back for some late-season relief work.

--OF Nolan Reimold had 12 at-bats in four games before injuring his left calf. Reimold started two games in right field and the Blue Jays are hopeful that he will return very soon.

--RF Jose Bautista had his 23rd career multi-home run game and second of the season. His other was April 2, 2014, against Tampa Bay. Bautista reached 20 home runs for the fifth straight season although four of his home runs have been this month.

--LHP Mark Buehrle made his 450th straight start without going on the DL but it was not a memorable occasion as he allowed six runs and nine hits in three innings for his shortest start since June 6, 2010, for the Chicago White Sox.

--RHP Deck McGuire was traded from Toronto to the Oakland Athletics. McGuire will be optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. McGuire is 6-9 with a 4.21 ERA in 20 starts between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re playing good baseball. We just got to figure out a way to start winning some of these games.” -- Blue Jays 1B Jose Bautista after a loss to the New York Yankees on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20. No date was set for his return.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He has had the walking boot removed and is swinging off a tee. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--RF Nolan Reimold (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12.

--OF Cole Gillespie (abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late July. He began taking ground balls July 20, and he is expected to begin swinging a bat the week of July 21-27.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 26 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Anthony Gose

OF/INF Steve Tolleson