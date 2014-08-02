Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With infielder Brett Lawrie beginning a rehab assignment with high Class A Dunedin on Friday night, the Blue Jays took the first step toward rebuilding their injury-ravaged infield, just in time for the stretch run.

Lawrie missed his 34th game Friday night with a broken right index finger, having landed on the 15-day disabled list on June 23. Lawrie has played 43 games at third base and 26 at second, and the plan during his rehab assignment is for him to play both positions in the event that he’ll resume double duty when he returns to the Blue Jays in a week or so.

“We’ll see how it all shapes up when that time comes,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “It’s good news that he’s playing; he beat the other two guys. I thought it would be the opposite.”

The “other two guys” -- Edwin Encarnacion and Adam Lind -- landed on the disabled list two days apart in early July. Together they have combined to make 86 starts at first base (Encarnacion with 69) and 45 as designated hitter (Lind with 29). Lind (right foot) appears poised to start a rehab assignment sometime in the next week, but until all three are reinstated, the Blue Jays will continue to rely upon recent additions Danny Valencia and Nolan Reimold. Changes will be made as needed.

“We’re hot right now. We’re on a pretty good roll,” Gibbons said. “But you know how the game is. Things can change in a hurry.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 9-10, 3.91 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 3-7, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Brett Lawrie is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at high-Class A Dunedin. Lawrie, batting .244/.299/.419 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs, was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 23 with a fractured right index finger.

--LHP J.A. Happ allowed one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings against his former team. He did not allow a baserunner until Astros DH Chris Carter reached with on an infield single with two outs in the fourth inning. Carter has worked at least seven innings five times this season and is 2-0 with a 2.04 ERA in three stars against the Astros.

--C Dioner Navarro finished 1-for-3 and drove in the lone Blue Jays run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Navarro has hit safely in 14 of 18 games dating to July 8, batting .352 (25-for-71) with three home runs and 13 RBIs over that span.

--LF Melky Cabrera extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the first inning. Cabrera scored and added a walk in the third inning. Cabrera completed July batting .356 with eight doubles, one triple, three home runs and a .956 on-base percentage in 26 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The big turning point in the game was in the second inning with second and third and no outs and we couldn’t get anything across. That’s something we’ve been doing lately.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons after a loss to Houston on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He has had the walking boot removed and is swinging off a tee.

--OF Cole Gillespie (abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 30.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He began taking ground balls July 20 and began a rehab assignment Aug. 1.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 26 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Anthony Gose

OF/INF Steve Tolleson

OF Nolan Reimold