Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Given the commentary produced by Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista and closer Casey Janssen over the lack of moves made by general manager Alex Anthopoulos at the non-waiver trading deadline, the tired legs Toronto displayed in closing its 10-game road trip with three consecutive losses didn’t mitigate concerns over a lack of depth.

The Blue Jays scrapped together just four runs while dropping the final three games of their four-game series in Houston, leaving room for any number of interpretations to how things turned south so quickly. Toronto extended its winning streak to six games by claiming the series opener on Thursday. That was before its offense and bullpen cratered.

”We’ve been playing good baseball,“ Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. The last three games didn’t go our way, and we got outplayed, pure and simple. We get a nice off-day tomorrow, and then you play the teams that matter.”

Toronto is anticipating an offensive boost through improving health, with infielder Brett Lawrie tearing through a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin and poised to return soon. Infielder/designated hitter Adam Lind isn’t far behind with slugging first baseman Edwin Encarnacion next to follow and sure to reignite the Blue Jays lineup.

The bullpen is another story altogether. Toronto allowed at least one run in relief in all four games this series, including a surprising implosion by left-hander Brett Cecil on Saturday night that included his allowing his first home runs of the season and his first two left-handed batters, Jason Castro and Jon Singleton, in more than two seasons.

“We don’t need to make any changes,” Gibbons said. “They’ve been good this whole road trip. That happens sometimes.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-53

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 8-7, 3.69 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-7, 3.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Brett Lawrie continued his rehab at Class A Dunedin on Saturday night, finishing 2-for-3 with a double. Lawrie is 3-for-6 in two games and played third base after manning second on Friday night. Lawrie was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 23 with a fractured right index finger.

--SS Jose Reyes finished 3-for-4 with three singles and a stolen base, recording his eighth multi-hit game in 16 contests. Reyes has hit safely in 28 of 35 games since June 4 and is batting .336 (51-for-152) during that span. His stolen base was his 20th on the season and his 413th since 2005, the most in the majors over that span.

--LF Melky Cabrera finished 0-for-4, snapping his 10-game hitting streak snapped. Cabrera hit .366 (15-for-41) during the streak and had recorded seven multi-hit games in his last 15 starts, including four three-hit games while batting .400 (24-for-60) during that stretch.

--RHP Marcus Stroman matched his season high of five earned runs allowed, surrendering seven hits and a walk with just one strikeout over three-plus innings. Over his three previous starts, Stroman recorded 20 strikeouts against just four walks while allowing one earned run on 11 hits. He allowed five earned runs over 3.2 innings against the Angels on July 9.

--OF Cole Gillespie (abdominal strain) was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. He was on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 30.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody is tired. We didn’t pitch particularly well, we had some opportunities that we weren’t able to cash in on. It was a good road trip that could have been a great one. You get a welcomed day off and then we get to play the team (Baltimore) we’re chasing. But to call us ‘flat’... that’s probably ignorant.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays lost their third straight game.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cole Gillespie (abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 30. He was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 3.

--2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He began taking ground balls July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on Aug. 1.

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He has had the walking boot removed and is swinging off a tee.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 26 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Anthony Gose

OF/INF Steve Tolleson

OF Nolan Reimold