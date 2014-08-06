Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- In the thick of a pennant race, the Toronto Blue Jays received a welcome addition Tuesday. But it didn’t last for long.

The Blue Jays activated 2B/3B Brett Lawrie off the 15-day disabled list following a three-game rehab assignment with Class A Advanced Dunedin in which he went 4-for-10. Lawrie, who was placed on the DL June 23 with a fractured right index finger after getting hit by a pitch, played third base and hit in the No. 6 in the lineup in his return, but was removed from the contest after three innings with lower back tightness.

The 24-year-old will undergo an MRI on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day.

”It was just kind of just grabbing at me a little bit as I was warming up and kind of just going about my day,“ said Lawrie. ”The more I went about my business and what I was trying to do ... there’s something there that was bugging me.

“This is my first game back, I really don’t want to make it permanent that I don’t get back. So I really just wanted to get out of there and see what it was. It definitely feels like it loosened up.”

Toronto, which placed infielder Steve Tolleson on the paternity list to make room for Lawrie on the active roster, had been using platoons at both second and third since Lawrie went down, but it’s uncertain how the club will move forward.

Lawrie is an exceptional defensive player and was really heating up with the bat before he fractured his finger, hitting .291/.342./465 since April 26. It will be a major blow if the MRI reveals anything serious and Lawrie is forced to miss extended time again.

Prior to the game, manager John Gibbons was non-committal as to how his infield situation will play out. The skipper said Lawrie will play third for now and further long-term decisions will be made once Tolleson returns. If Lawrie avoids another stint on the DL -- something the club is optimistic about -- a roster move will have to be made when Tolleson comes back.

“We don’t think it’s anything serious,” manager John Gibbons said.

Tolleson is out of options, so the Blue Jays would have to risk losing him to waivers if the club sent him down to the minors. With infielder Munenori Kawasaki playing well, there’s a strong chance the Blue Jays will option second baseman Ryan Goins back to Triple-A Buffalo.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-54

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 12-3, 3.76 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 7-9, 4.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B/3B Brett Lawrie, in his first game back off the disabled list, left Tuesday’s series opener against the Orioles with lower back tightness. Lawrie, who was out since June 23 with a fractured right index finger, will receive an MRI Wednesday and is considered day-to-day. The 24-year-old singled in his first at-bat but left shortly after with the bad back, which had been bothering him for the majority of the game, he said. Manager John Gibbons said he doesn’t believe the injury is serious, and neither does Lawrie. The club is crossing its fingers that Lawrie will be able to play soon. ”Hopefully it’s not too bad, said Blue Jays left-hander Mark Buehrle. “From hearing him talk a little bit, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be too long. It’s frustrating.”

--INF Steve Tolleson was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, which allowed the Blue Jays to activate 2B/3B Brett Lawrie off the disabled list without having to send anyone down to the minors. Toronto has been using Tolleson in a platoon role, starting him vs. left-handers, in a move which has paid off for the club. Tolleson is hitting a robust .341/.396/.549 vs. southpaws, with all three of his homers coming against them. Based on MLB rules, Tolleson can’t miss more than three games. Being out of options -- meaning he would have to clear waivers to be sent to the minors -- will likely secure him a spot on Toronto’s 25-man roster when he returns.

--RHP Drew Hutchison will get the ball for Wednesday’s contest against the Orioles, coming off a dud against the Astros. Hutchison was touched up for four runs on six hits over three innings -- the second-shortest start of his season -- in the no-decision. It’s a tough matchup for the 23-year-old, who will be facing the first-place Orioles at home, where he has pitched much worse than on the road this season -- although he has fared well against Baltimore. Hutchison is 2-5 with a 7.71 ERA at Rogers Centre compared to a 5-4 record and 3.27 ERA on the road. In three starts against the Orioles, however, he has a 0.95 ERA over 19 innings.

--CF Colby Rasmus blasted his 15th homer of the season in Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Orioles at Rogers Centre. Rasmus hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Baltimore starter Bud Norris and it was his fourth against the division rivals, his most vs. any team this season. The 27-year-old reached the 15-homer plateau for the third consecutive season but is hitting just .219 with a .280 on-base percentage. It’s not the type of year Rasmus was looking for heading into free agency.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just got beaten around today. They came in and outplayed us.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons after a loss to Baltimore on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brett Lawrie (lower back tightness) will undergo an MRI on Aug. 6 and is considered day-to-day. Lawrie hurt his back during an Aug. 5 contest in what was his first game since coming off the disabled list. He had been out since June 23 with a fractured right index finger.

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He has had the walking boot removed and is swinging off a tee.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 26 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF Ryan Goins

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Anthony Gose

OF/INF Steve Tolleson (paternity list)

OF Nolan Reimold