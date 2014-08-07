Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have been playing without first baseman/designated hitter Adam Lind for a month, but that’s about to change soon.

Lind is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Blue Jays, and he shouldn’t need more than a handful of games before returning to Toronto. The 31-year-old hasn’t played since July 7 after fracturing his right foot.

“He feels good to go,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s going to strictly be a DH (when he gets back). Maybe he can play a little on the field when (Edwin) Encarnacion comes back.”

The Blue Jays have been fielding plenty of lineups since Lind and Encarnacion (right quadriceps strain) went down in the same week. It has forced Gibbons to get creative in the middle of the order -- something he’s looking forward to putting an end to.

When the Blue Jays are at full strength, the club features right fielder Jose Bautista, Encarnacion and Lind in the Nos. 3-4-5 spots.

“It’s tough (for teams) to get through those three,” Gibbons said.

While Lind has been used in a platoon role based on his struggles vs. left-handers, he has been very productive and destroys right-handed pitching. On the year, Lind is batting .320/.389/.489, good for an OPS of .878.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 5-6, 3.93 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 8-5, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Melky Cabrera recorded his 43rd multi-hit game of the season and 11th three-hit game in Wednesday’s 5-1 win over the Orioles. Cabrera has been on fire, recording nine multi-hit games in his last 20 contests, while hitting .395 in the second half. The left fielder is hitting .315 with 14 homers in a contract year.

--RF Jose Bautista blasted his 22nd homer of the season -- a two-run shot off Baltimore LHP Wei-Yin Chen. Bautista had three hits, drove in three and extended his hitting streak to 10 games vs. Baltimore. The slugger has reached base in 15 consecutive games, with 15 homers, over that stretch. Bautista leads the American League with a .412 on-base percentage.

--LHP J.A. Happ will get the ball for Thursday’s finale against the Orioles, looking to help the Blue Jays secure a series win. The left-hander is coming off a strong start in which he allowed one run and three hits over seven innings, striking out seven in a no-decision against the Astros. Happ has faced the Orioles twice this season, including one start, and is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA.

--RHP Drew Hutchison (8-9) bounced back from a three-inning dud to turn in one of his finest performances of the season in a 5-1 win over Baltimore. Other than a second-inning homer by 1B Chris Davis, Hutchison didn’t allow a baserunner through the first eight innings. The 23-year-old retired 22 consecutive before walking RF Nick Markakis with two outs in the ninth. He struck out eight over 8 2/3 innings, improving to 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA in four starts (27 2/3 innings) vs. the Orioles this year. “That’s just a glimpse of what we think he’s going to be down the road,” manager John Gibbons said. “He has a chance to be a real good one.”

--INF Brett Lawrie (lower back tightness) had an MRI exam on his back/oblique area after tweaking something during Tuesday’s loss to Baltimore. A team spokesperson said Lawrie’s MRI results were sent to doctors in Florida and will be compared with a previous MRI of a strained oblique he suffered in 2012. The doctors want a “baseline comparison,” which will help diagnose the injury and gauge a timeline for recovery. He missed six weeks in 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He feels good to go. He’s going to strictly be a DH (when he gets back). Maybe he can play a little on the field when (Edwin) Encarnacion comes back.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on 1B/DH Adam Lind, who is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday and return to the Blue Jays soon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brett Lawrie (lower back tightness) hurt his back during an Aug. 5 contest in his first game since coming off the disabled list. He had been out since June 23 with a fractured right index finger. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 6, and the results were sent to doctors in Florida to be compared to an MRI taken on his oblique in 2012.

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He had the walking boot removed and was swinging off a tee in late July. He will begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Blue Jays on Aug. 7.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 26 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF Ryan Goins

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Anthony Gose

OF Nolan Reimold

OF/INF Steve Tolleson (paternity list)