Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Just when the Toronto Blue Jays were starting to get some of their players back from injury, one of them is again out of action.

Third baseman Brett Lawrie played in his first game Tuesday since breaking his right index finger June 22.

He lasted three innings in a 9-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles before back tightness forced him from the game, and he went back on the disabled list Thursday due to a strained left oblique. He is unlikely to return before September.

First baseman Edwin Encarnacion (quadriceps) and designated hitter Adam Lind (foot) are expected to return next week -- if nothing more happens to one of them. However, getting Lawrie back would have been important because of his enthusiasm, defensive ability at third base and second base, and his right-handed bat on a team that can struggle against left-handed pitching.

”We’re down a right-handed bat, and if we can find someone along the way in the next few weeks, we’ll look to do that as well,“ general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. ”You’d love to (have) everybody healthy. I don’t know. You know that everyone goes through injuries, we’ve certainly had our fair share. But I do think if we pitch, we’re going to be in each game.

“I still think there’s enough depth in this lineup, there’s enough depth in the offense that we can sustain one guy being down. Hopefully there’s no setbacks at all for Lind and Encarnacion. If we end up getting two of those three, I still think those are two big bats.”

The Blue Jays need some help from somewhere after losing two of three to the first-place Orioles. After earning a 2-1 win Thursday, Baltimore holds a five-game lead over Toronto in the American League East.

Manager John Gibbons will continue to juggle his lineup.

“He’s got plenty of guys that can move around,” Anthopoulos said. “He’s been doing it all year. He’ll continue to mix and match and try to put the best combination out there. Obviously with Brett, it’s another right-handed bat. Other than what he brings in terms of the defense and the energy, the right-handed bat was so big as well.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 8-5, 3.37 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 9-11, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will start the opening game of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on Friday. It will be his 25th start of the season. He has pitched at least six innings in his past 10 starts, posting a 3.82 ERA and an opponents’ batting average of .238, but he is only 3-7 during that span. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA in 12 career games, including nine starts, against the Orioles. He is 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA in two starts this season against Baltimore.

--3B Brett Lawrie (strained left oblique) was placed back on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. He just returned from the DL on Tuesday after recovering from a broken right index finger, and he played for the first time since June 22. He played only three innings (1-for-1) against the Orioles on Tuesday before leaving the game with lower back tightness. An MRI showed the oblique strain, an injury that usually takes from three to six weeks to heal. GM Alex Anthopoulos said he is not expecting Lawrie to return until September. Lawrie also suffered a strained left oblique in 2013 while diving for a ball during an exhibition game with Team Canada in preparation for the World Baseball Classic, but Anthopoulos said this is a different injury.

“We’re definitely not going to have him this month, and we’ll see how he feels,” Anthopoulos said before Thursday’s game against the Orioles. “It might be the six weeks. With obliques, you can’t really do anything. You have to completely shut down and just allow it to heal until you get started up again. It’s going to be awhile.”

--DH Adam Lind (right foot fracture) went 2-for-2 with two doubles while playing in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Thursday in his first rehab game. He could be ready to return for a three-game series that opens in Seattle on Monday. “I spoke to him two days ago, I was just asking about his timing at the plate,” GM Alex Anthopoulos said Thursday. “He mentioned to me, he says he didn’t feel that he was going to need a whole lot of rehab games. He just felt his timing was there. ... His big thing was more velocity. He said he was seeing the ball great, he was hitting the ball very, very hard. ... He feels he’s really close. I think Adam is days away. We’re expecting by Monday he should be good to go, assuming he doesn’t have any problems.”

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (right quadriceps strain) returned from a minor setback in his rehabilitation in Dunedin, Fla., and he is poised to rejoin the Blue Jays at some time next week. “They said he looked outstanding (Thursday) at first base,” GM Alex Anthopoulos said Thursday. “Right now we don’t expect to have to protect him (by using him as designated hitter). The running is the issue, the explosive movements. I think that’s what he might need to protect. If he’s hitting a chopper down the third base line and he’s really trying to sprint down the line or he’s trying to stretch an extra-base hit and things like that. First base, those quick, explosive movements, diving, this and that, they don’t seem to have any concerns.”

--LF Melky Cabrera, who started at designated hitter Thursday in Toronto’s 2-1 loss to the Orioles, was unable to continue after being hit on the right elbow in the first inning on a pith by RHP Miguel Gonzalez. Cabrera was able run the bases but was replaced by PH Nolan Reimold in the third. “He got him pretty good,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s got a nice welt and seam marks on his arm. It just locked up on him when he was trying to hit underneath the stands there. He wasn’t going to be able to give us a good effort, anyway.”

--LHP Rob Rasmussen was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the roster vacancy created when INF Brett Lawrie went on the disabled list. Rasmussen did not pitch in the Blue Jays’ 2-1 loss to Baltimore on Thursday. After the game, he was returned to Buffalo to make room for INF Steve Tolleson, who was reinstated from the paternity list. Rasmussen is 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA in 10 relief appearances with Toronto this season. At Buffalo, he is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA and one save in 27 relief outings.

--INF Steve Tolleson was reinstated from the three-day paternity list after the Blue Jays’ 2-1 loss to the Orioles on Thursday. Tolleson went on the paternity list Tuesday when his wife gave birth. Tolleson is batting .246/.313/.392 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 73 games with Toronto this season.

--RHP Neil Wagner, on Triple-A Buffalo’s disabled list since June 3 due to a right forearm strain, made his first rehab appearance Thursday in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. He allowed a home run to the only batter he faced.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was fantastic. That’s a game you normally think you’re going to win. Gonzalez, he’s always been tough on us for whatever reason.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, on Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who pitched six strong innings Thursday in Baltimore’s 2-1 win over Toronto.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Melky Cabrera (sore right elbow) left the Aug. 7 game. He is day-to-day.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20. After a minor setback swinging the bat, he resumed hard running Aug. 7, and he could return during the week of Aug. 11-17.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He had the walking boot removed and was swinging off a tee in late July. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 7. He could return Aug. 11.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 26 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Anthony Gose

OF Nolan Reimold

OF/INF Steve Tolleson