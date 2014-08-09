Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- When the Blue Jays acquired infielder Danny Valencia from the Kansas City Royals prior to the non-waiver trade deadline, the team said it was for his ability to hit left-handed pitching -- something he has done quite well in his career.

It was assumed that Valencia would platoon in order to get his bat in the lineup vs. southpaws, whom he has hit at a .330/.367/.503 career clip (entering play Friday). But manager John Gibbons appears willing to give him a look at right-handers, despite his struggles against the same-sided pitchers.

Valencia stepped to the field for Friday’s game against the Tigers -- a heartbreaking 5-4 loss -- a career .228/.268/.354 hitter vs. right-handers, and he hasn’t swung any better against them in a limited sample this season, either. But after third baseman Brett Lawrie (strained oblique) went back to the disabled list after playing just three innings following a six-week absence to heal a fractured finger, Gibbons is trying to find something that will work. Even if it means going against the numbers.

“We want to see what he can do,” Gibbons said.

When pressed further on the topic, Gibbons didn’t back down.

“We got him for a reason -- to help us,” the skipper said. “Not only strictly just left-handers. ... He has a few hits vs. right-handers since he has been here.”

The move paid off Friday. Valencia drove in Toronto’s first run with a single off right-hander Anibal Sanchez, and added another hit off lefty Blaine Hardy.

Friday marked the fourth time in 10 team games that Valencia has started against a right-hander since Toronto acquired him, and the second consecutive contest. He is 5-for-17 with a pair of doubles. History says he will be hard-pressed to maintain that .294 average but, without its starting third baseman, Toronto is up for anything.

If Valencia starts hitting righties like he has traditionally done, look for left-handed hitters Juan Francisco and Munenori Kawasaki to receive his at-bats. The club is also expected to return Adam Lind (foot/back) from the disabled list next week, and one of Francisco or Kawasaki could be sent down in order to make room for him on the active roster. Francisco, who is out of options, would have to clear waivers first.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 13-4, 3.24 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 7-3, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/DH Adam Lind (foot/back) was scratched from his second rehab appearance with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Blue Jays after experiencing back tightness. Lind went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles in his first rehab game since fracturing his right foot, an injury that has kept him out of Toronto’s lineup since July 7. The 31-year-old has a history of back issues, but the team doesn’t believe this is anything serious or something that will delay his return. “Don’t think it’s a big deal,” manager John Gibbons said. “I’d be very surprised if it was.” Lind is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays after the club’s weekend series against the Tigers.

--RHP Marcus Stroman will get the ball for Saturday’s contest against the Tigers, looking to bounce back from the shortest outing of his young career. Stroman lasted just three innings and was tagged for five runs on seven hits in a loss to the Astros. The 23-year-old has otherwise been a major addition to Toronto’s rotation since joining it at the end of May. Stroman has a 3.49 ERA and 3.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and has gone six-plus innings in nine of his 12 starts. The rookie will face the Tigers for the first time in his career.

--LF Melky Cabrera (right elbow) was back in the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Tigers -- a 5-4 loss -- after exiting Thursday’s contest early. Cabrera was forced to leave three innings into the game after getting hit by a pitch on his elbow. He had X-rays, which came back negative, but had major swelling to the area. The left fielder went 1-for-5 in Friday’s loss and has hit safely in 18 of his last 22 games.

--RHP Casey Janssen blew his third save of the season in Friday’s 5-4 loss to the Tigers. With the Blue Jays up 4-2 in the ninth, Janssen allowed back-to-back homers, which gave the Tigers a lead they would hold on to. It marked the first time Janssen has allowed two homers in the same game since July 2010. He said his arm and stuff felt good, but that the Tigers simply made him pay. “It wasn’t bad; I just watched the video,” Janssen said after the game. “I tip my cap to them and I’ll be ready tomorrow.” Janssen has allowed nine runs in 8 1/3 inning since the All-Star break and knows he must be better for his team moving forward. “I haven’t pitched that great,” he said. “Sometimes things can be streaky. Right now, it doesn’t seem like it’s streaking in the right direction for me. But I have to just continue to work, continue to execute pitches and maybe at times mix up what I’ve been doing. The hitters might be adjusting to me so now it’s my turn to adjust to them. I‘m not quitting and we have a long ways to go.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It hurts to lose from here on out because we are in it. But we have a lot of games left so nobody can pout.” -- Blue Jays starter R.A. Dickey, after a tough 5-4 loss to Detroit on Friday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20. After a minor setback swinging the bat, he resumed hard running Aug. 7, and he could return during the week of Aug. 11-17.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He had the walking boot removed and was swinging off a tee in late July. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 7. He was scratched from an Aug. 8 game with lower back tightness. He is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 26 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Anthony Gose

OF Nolan Reimold

OF/INF Steve Tolleson