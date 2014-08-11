Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- It is not a good idea to look at the schedule and try to make predictions.

There were dire predictions for the Toronto Blue Jays when they started a stretch of three consecutive games against past Cy Young Award winners on Saturday. They faced right-hander Max Scherzer and left-hander David Price of the Detroit Tigers on Saturday and Sunday, and they will oppose right-hander Felix Hernandez of the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

So far the Blue Jays are 2-0 in that stretch.

They did not beat either Scherzer or Price, who was particularly difficult on them when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays, who traded him to the Tigers.

What the Blue Jays did do is hang around in those games, staying close enough that they could take advantage of an inconsistent Detroit bullpen. Twice Toronto tied the Tigers in the ninth inning, and twice they prevailed in extra innings. The 6-5 victory Sunday was the Blue Jays’ longest game in time (six hours, 37 minutes) and innings (19), but they won.

Manager John Gibbons liked how his team responded to the challenge.

“They have a lot of character,” Gibbons said. “We’ve had our ups and downs this year. One thing that I always talked about is this is a resilient group. Backs against the wall, they respond with a big win.”

The bullpen responded big time, especially when starter Mark Buehrle lasted only 3 1/3 innings. The winning pitcher, Chad Jenkins, pitched shutout ball over the final six innings and showed that he should be in consideration for at least some spot starts instead of being shuffled off the Triple-A Buffalo because he conveniently has options left. The outing was his longest of the season, at Toronto or Buffalo.

Jenkins was the last bastion. Starter R.A. Dickey was getting ready if the game went longer because Jenkins could not go any longer.

“They were all good, but Jenks was especially good,” Gibbons said. “He was on a few days of rest, and it was one of those games, they all knew what we had to do. You never know it’ll go that long.”

Jenkins said, “It was a long one. For all the fans that sat through it, thank you. It’s awesome. It’s really exciting to look up and see it’s 7:30 and (there are) still people here going crazy, cheering, going nuts. It made it so much better.”

Seattle and King Felix are next. So far, so good.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-56

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 8-9, 4.39 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 12-3, 1.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison starts Monday in Seattle when the Blue Jays play the opener of a three-game series. Hutchison is coming off an impressive start against the Orioles in which he allowed one hit -- a home run -- and one walk in 8 2/3 innings during a 5-1 win. In four starts since the All-Star break, he is 2-1 with a 5.57 ERA. He has never faced the Mariners.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (right quadriceps strain) started his rehab assignment by going 1-for-3 Saturday as the designated hitter and leadoff man in high Class A Dunedin’s 2-1 loss to Tampa. Dunedin’s scheduled game was postponed Sunday. Encarnacion might return to the Blue Jays this week.

--2B Ryan Goins was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after Sunday’s 19-inning game. He was batting .197 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 42 game with Toronto this season but plays excellent defense at second base and also can play well at shortstop. His stay at Triple-A should not be long. He should be back by Sept. 1 at the latest.

--LHP Brad Mills had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo to provide a fresh arm after the bullpen was used up Sunday. After defeating the Detroit Tigers 6-5 in 19 innings on Sunday, emptying their bullpen in the process, the Blue Jays need some pitching help. In his only appearance this season with the Blue Jays, he allowed seven hits and eight runs over two innings. Toronto claimed him off waivers from Oakland on July 17. He was 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in three starts with the A‘s. He is 5-2 with a 1.56 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) between Triple-A Nashville and Buffalo this season.

--INF Danny Valencia had a walk and two hits against Detroit LHP David Price in Toronto’s 6-5, 19-inning, win over the Tigers. He is batting .706 (12-for-17) against Price in his career. He has had at least one hit in eight of his 11 games since joining the Blue Jays after a trade with the Royals last month.

--SS Jose Reyes went 4-for-9 Sunday in Toronto’s 6-5, 19-inning win over the Tigers. He has hit safely in 21 consecutive games against Detroit. It was his second four-hit game this season, his third as a Blue Jay and the 29th of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The whole pitching staff did a great job today. It was a tough game to play because it was so long, but it was fun one. We made a lot good plays.” -- RF/1B Jose Bautista, after the Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 6-5 in 19 innings Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20. After a minor setback swinging the bat, he resumed hard running Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on Aug. 9. He could return during the week of Aug. 11-17.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He had the walking boot removed and was swinging off a tee in late July. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 7. He was scratched from an Aug. 8 game with lower back tightness. He shifted his rehab to Class A Dunedin on Aug. 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 26 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Brad Mills

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Anthony Gose

OF Nolan Reimold