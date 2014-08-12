Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The effects of a 19-inning, 6 1/2-hour game seemed to weigh down the Toronto Blue Jays late Monday night, and understandably so.

After arriving in Seattle at 12:30 a.m. Pacific time and getting a full night’s rest, the Blue Jays got off to a good start Monday night but unraveled in the later innings of an 11-1 loss to the Mariners.

The only tangible effect of the turnaround from Toronto’s 6-5 win over the Detroit Tigers came from a bullpen that was out of arms. Toronto summoned left-hander Brad Mills, a Triple-A starter, to work out of the bullpen for Monday’s game, and manager John Gibbons left him out there to soak up innings while the other relievers took the night off.

“That didn’t go well,” Gibbons said of a performance that saw Mills allow five runs on three hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings before getting designated for assignment after the game.

Toronto jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning before allowing 11 unanswered runs the rest of the way.

“(Sunday’s marathon game) didn’t have anything to do with it,” Gibbons said. “It didn’t help things, but it didn’t have anything to do with (Monday‘s) game.”

Right fielder Jose Bautista acknowledged that the long Sunday game and the late arrival were unique, but he added that baseball players have to battle fatigue often during a season.

“There’s not a profound effect or anything bigger than any day,” Bautista said. “We play 162 games a year, and sometimes you might show up more tired than others, but that’s nothing more than a normal thing to us. There’s no way we’re going to use something like that as an excuse.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 8-6, 4.09 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 10-6, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brad Mills was called up from Triple-A Buffalo after Sunday’s game, adding another arm to an overworked bullpen that threw 15 2/3 innings of relief in the 19-inning win over Detroit. Mills was a starter in the minors but was called up to be used in long relief, and his Monday outing didn’t go well. Mills replaced starter Drew Hutchison in the sixth and allowed five earned runs over 2 1/3 innings. He was designated for assignment after the game. In two appearances with Toronto this season, Mills has a 27.00 ERA.

--INF Ryan Goins was optioned to Triple-A after Sunday’s game. Goins was hitting .197 in 43 games, and he became expendable because the Blue Jays were desperate for another arm in the bullpen following a 19-inning game against Detroit on Sunday.

--DH Melky Cabrera went 0-for-4 Monday, one day after reaching base eight times in a 19-inning game against Detroit. In the marathon contest against Detroit, Cabrera went 3-for-5 with five walks.

--RF Jose Bautista homered for the eighth time since July 1 on Monday, when he took Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez deep for a solo shot in the fourth. Baustista went 1-for-2 in the Blue Jays’ 11-1 loss.

--CF Colby Rasmus doubled in his first at-bat against Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez, a pitcher he has hit well in his career. Rasmus went 2-for-3 against Hernandez on Monday and now has a career batting average of .700 (7-for-10) against the Mariners ace.

--LHP J.A. Happ, who starts Tuesday against the Mariners, had a rough outing the last time he pitched in Seattle. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits over four innings in a 9-7 loss last August. Happ has significantly better splits against left-handed hitters this season, which probably would have worked in his favor had he faced the Mariners earlier in the season. Near the trade deadline, Seattle added three right-handed bats and promoted right-handed-hitting SS Chris Taylor from Triple-A.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s by far one of the top three pitchers in the game. It’s hard to say whether he’s pitching better this year than he has because he’s always been really good.” -- Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista, on Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez, who threw seven innings of one-run ball Monday in Seattle’s 11-1 win over Toronto.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20. After a minor setback swinging the bat, he resumed hard running Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on Aug. 9. He could return during the week of Aug. 11-17.

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He had the walking boot removed and was swinging off a tee in late July. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 7. He was scratched from an Aug. 8 game with lower back tightness. He shifted his rehab to Class A Dunedin on Aug. 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 26 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Bautista

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Nolan Reimold

OF Anthony Gose