Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Blue Jays had a golden opportunity to get into the thick of the American League wild-card race on Tuesday night, when the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers both suffered losses, but Toronto couldn’t take advantage.

Another anemic offensive performance against the Mariners left the huge contingent of Canadian fans at Safeco Field sitting on their hands for most of the night. The 6-3 loss to Seattle left the Blue Jays two games back in the AL wild-card standings, while the Mariners moved into a tie with Detroit and Kansas City for the second wild-card spot.

Toronto could have created an even bigger logjam in the wild-card standings with a win, but the second consecutive loss to Seattle isn’t anywhere close to the proverbial nail in the coffin.

In fact, things could get better in a hurry, at least from an offensive perspective.

Toronto (63-58) just needs to hang around while its offense heals from injuries. First baseman/designated hitter Adam Lind came off the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday’s game, and first baseman Edwin Encarnacion could be activated by the end of the week.

The Blue Jays have another shot at Seattle on Wednesday, and Toronto closes out August with a nine-game homestand against AL East competition.

Salvaging one win out of the Seattle series would be a pretty big step in the right direction, especially when assessing the huge contingent of Canadian fans who made the trip from British Columbia to make Safeco Field like a second home. But considering that help is on the way, the Blue Jays can’t hang their heads if the Mariners finish off a three-game sweep Wednesday night.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-58

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 9-11, 3.99 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 10-6, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brad Mills, called up from Triple-A when the Blue Jays were desperate for bullpen help after Sunday’s 19-inning game, was designated for assignment. He gave up five earned runs off three hits and three walks over 2 1/3 innings of work in an 11-1 loss to Seattle on Monday night. Seven of the first eight hitters Mills faced reached base, yet manager John Gibbons left him out there because the Toronto bullpen had no rested arms.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained quad) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo. He could return to the lineup by the end of the week. Encarnacion is on the 15-day disabled list.

--1B/DH Adam Lind was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday’s game. Lind went 0-for-3 but had a key sacrifice fly to score a run in the eighth inning that pulled the Blue Jays within 5-3 before they lost 6-3 to Seattle.

--RHP Neil Wagner, who was pitching for Triple-A Buffalo in the Blue Jays’ farm system, is scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Wagner pitched in 10 games out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays this season, with an ERA of 8.100.

--LF Melky Cabrera was back on the hitting track Tuesday, when he went 2-for-4 and drove in a run. Cabrera now has multiple hits in 23 of his past 48 starts.

--RHP R.A. Dickey has made only one start in Seattle since pitching the 2008 season with the Mariners. He allowed just one run over 7 2/3 innings of work in a win at Safeco Field last August. Dickey is scheduled to return to the mound for Wednesday’s start at Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If everything isn’t perfect on the pitching staff and we aren’t shutting teams down, games are tough.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, after Tuesday’s loss to Seattle.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Adam Lind (non-displaced fracture in his right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He had the walking boot removed and was swinging off a tee in late July. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 7. He was scratched from an Aug. 8 game with lower back tightness. He shifted his rehab to Class A Dunedin on Aug. 10. He was activated Aug. 12.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20. After a minor setback swinging the bat, he resumed hard running Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on Aug. 9 and could return to the lineup by the end of the Aug. 11-17 week.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 26 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Juan Francisco

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Danny Valencia

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

1B/DH Adam Lind

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

DH/RF Nolan Reimold

OF Anthony Gose