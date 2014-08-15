Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The annual migration of Canadian baseball fans from British Columbia paints Safeco Field with visiting colors for three days each summer.

This week, Blue Jays fans were not only dressed in blue but feeling it, too.

A three-game series that saw Toronto get swept while being outscored 19-4 left fans from the north in a state of stunned silence for much of the three-game series. The Mariners posted a 2-0 win in the finale Wednesday.

The Blue Jays (63-59) entered the series in the thick of the American League wild-card race but are now looking up at both the Mariners and Detroit Tigers, each holding a three-game lead over Toronto heading into Thursday’s off day.

The Blue Jays left Toronto late last Sunday night with a jolt of adrenaline after a 19-inning win over the Tigers, but three days in Seattle took a lot of that air out of the balloon.

As manager John Gibbons said of the Seattle series: “It was pretty much a mismatch.”

The Blue Jays have one day to get things back on track before finishing off the road trip with three games against the Chicago White Sox and two against the Milwaukee Brewers.

One thing the Blue Jays know is that four runs in three games isn’t going to be enough.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-59

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 7-3, 3.34 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 6-7, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jose Bautista extended his hitting streak to six games with a first-inning single. Bautista went 1-for-4 and struck out in each of his final two at-bats.

--RHP R.A. Dickey gave up nothing after a two-run first inning Wednesday night, but he still was saddled with his 12th loss of the season. Seattle DH Kendrys Morales’ two-run homer in the first stood up as the game-winner in a 2-0 decision. Dickey allowed just seven hits over six innings.

--1B Adam Lind had his first two hits since coming off the disabled list Wednesday night, going 2-for-4 in Toronto’s 2-0 loss at Seattle. He went 0-for-3 Tuesday in his first game back.

--SS Jose Reyes had multiple hits Wednesday night for the eighth time in his past 16 games. He went 2-for-4 with a double in the Blue Jays’ 2-0 loss to Seattle.

--RHP Marcus Stroman has already faced the White Sox once this season, having gone 6 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs in a 4-3 loss June 28. The rookie is scheduled to face Chicago again Friday, when the Blue Jays return to the field after a Thursday off day. Stroman, 23, is coming off his longest outing of the season: a nine-inning, two-run performance in a 10-inning win over Detroit last weekend.

--LHP Colt Hynes was claimed off waivers Wednesday by the Blue Jays from the Dodgers. Toronto optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo. He was designated for assignment Sunday to make room on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster for 2B Darwin Barney. Hynes was 1-3 with two saves and a 4.03 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Triple-A Albuquerque.

--LHP Brad Mills was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. He had been called up from Triple-A when the Blue Jays were desperate for bullpen help after Sunday’s 19-inning game then was designated for assignment Tuesday. He gave up five earned runs off three hits and three walks over 2 1/3 innings of work in an 11-1 loss to Seattle on Monday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They shut down our offense, stone cold. We were able to put some on the board (Tuesday) night, but it was pretty much a mismatch.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays were swept in a three-game series at Seattle that ended with a 2-0 Mariners win Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20. After a minor setback swinging the bat, he resumed hard running Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on Aug. 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 12. He could return to the Blue Jays by the end of the Aug. 11-17 week.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 26 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Juan Francisco

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Danny Valencia

DH Adam Lind

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Anthony Gose