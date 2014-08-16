Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Mark Buehrle will get back on the mound at U.S. Cellular Field on Saturday night for the first time wearing the visiting team’s uniform.

It’s the same mound from which he threw a no-hitter and a perfect game for the Chicago White Sox, so there’s no escaping the fact it’s going to feel a little strange. The veteran left-hander is hoping, however, that it won’t be nearly as emotional now that he’s in his third season removed from playing in Chicago.

“I‘m sure it will be different,” he said Friday prior to Toronto’s 11-5 loss in the series-opener against the White Sox.

“I‘m going to try not to make it too different for myself and go out there and treat it as any other game, but I‘m sure there’s going to be some emotions, just different feelings pitching, getting on the mound the first time in a couple of years. I‘m just going to try to go out there and get outs.”

Buehrle has already faced his former team once this season, when Chicago beat him in a 4-0 game at Sky Dome in Toronto. That ought to help with the surreal nature of the upcoming start, but not entirely.

“If this was after the year I left, I think it would be more emotional and a lot harder to come back,” Buehrle said.

“Obviously coming back last year for a few games and then facing them in Toronto, I think the weirdest thing is seeing the guys getting in the batter’s box wearing a White Sox uniform. Since I’ve done all that, I still think it’s going to feel weird being here, but I don’t think it’ll be as weird as if it would’ve happened right after.”

Buehrle still has another season left on his contract with the Blue Jays, but he left open the possibility of returning to play for the White Sox at some point.

“I’ve got to be healthy and somebody’s got to want me in a year and a half,” he said. “I could retire, I could make a comeback. I don’t know. I’ve got a year and a half. I‘m not thinking about it.”

He will face Chicago left-hander John Danks, whom he mentored prior to leaving the White Sox.

“We’ve texted back and forth,” Buerhle said. “He’s trying to make bets. I told him betting is illegal in baseball. It would be different if I had to get in the batter’s box against him. I’ll try to have some fun with it. It’s weird facing guys you’ve played with for so long. Try not to focus on that. Try to focus on the glove.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-60

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-8, 3.31 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 9-8, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle (11-8, 3.31) will face his former team, the Chicago White Sox, on Saturday for the first time as the visiting pitcher at U.S. Cellular Field. Buehrle took the loss in a 4-0 defeat against the White Sox on June 29 in Toronto, in his only other outing against the team he started with and led to the World Series title in 2005. Since that outing, however, Buehrle is just 1-3 in seven starts with a 6.09 ERA. Opponents are batting .389 against him in that span.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion returned from the 15-day disabled list and was the Blue Jays’ designated hitter in a 11-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Encarnacion, who went on the DL July 6 with a strained right quadriceps muscle, went 0-for-4 in his first game back.

--CF Anthony Gose was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday in order to make room on the 25-man active roster for the return of 1B Edwin Encarnacion. The speedy 24-year-old Gose hit .234 in 175 at-bats, and stole 14 bases in 18 attempts. He gave manager John Gibbons a late-inning defensive replacement with a lot of range in the outfield. He was selected for demotion solely because he was the only guy with an option left on his contract among those being considered. “It wasn’t an easy decision,” Gibbons said. “Gose helps you win in different ways.”

--RHP Marcus Stroman had the shortest start of his young career on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field, yielding five runs on five hits to the Chicago White Sox in just two-thirds of an inning in the Blue Jays’ 11-5 loss to start a three-game series. Stroman struggled with command, plunking SS Alexei Ramirez the next at-bat after a lead-off double by LF Alejandro De Aza and allowing three more hits to drive in the runs. It’s the second time in his past three outings that Stroman has gone three innings or less. He has an 8.65 ERA in those starts.

--RHP Chad Jenkins was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday following the Blue Jays’ 11-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Jenkins was forced into the game in the first inning in relief of starter Marcus Stroman and allowed one run on five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those games. (Stroman‘s) been so good. They happen every now and then, but he’d been on a nice little roll.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, on Friday’s 11-5 loss to the White Sox in which starter Marcus Stroman lasted just two-thirds of an inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20. After a minor setback swinging the bat, he resumed hard running Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on Aug. 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 12. He returned to the Blue Jays on Aug. 15 in Chicago.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. He will go to the team training site in Dunedin, Fla., around July 26 to increase the intensity of his workouts with the hopes of having him available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Juan Francisco

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Danny Valencia

DH Adam Lind

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Nolan Reimold