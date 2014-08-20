Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The end is near for the Toronto Blue Jays, who wrap up a frustrating, eight-game, three-city road trip Wednesday afternoon in Milwaukee.

The Blue Jays are 33-26 at SkyDome this season but are 31-36 away from home and 1-9 this month.

“We just want to go home,” shortstop Jose Reyes said. “It seems like we play better baseball at home. Like I say, it’s tough, it’s tough.”

The Blue Jays have dropped six of their first seven games on the current trip and making matters worse, have scored three or fewer runs four times, including Tuesday, when they fell, 6-1, to the Brewers.

“We’re in a little bit of a rut,” manager John Gibbons said. “There’s six weeks left. It’s a long season, so you’ve got to regroup.”

Run production has been a lingering problem for Toronto, which has managed just 47 runs in 16 August games and has hit just seven home runs this month.

Part of that can be attributed to the absence of designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion and first baseman Adam Lind, both of whom spent much of the last few weeks on the disabled list.

Lind, who sat 28 games with an injury to his right foot, was activated a week ago. Encarnacion returned to the lineup last Friday.

“We’ve been running a lot of singles-type hitters out there,” Gibbons said. “Now (Encarnacion) and Lindy (Adam Lind) are back. They are a big part of our offense. It’s a different looking team now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-62

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 9-12, 3.95 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2-3, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jose Bautista drew a leadoff walk in the first inning Tuesday and has now reached base in 26 consecutive games. During that streak, Bautista is batting .299 (29-for-97) with six doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBIs.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion started at first base for the first time since coming off the disabled list last Friday. He played his first three games at designated hitter as the team tried to manage stress on his right quad. He missed six weeks because of the injury.

--LHP J.A. Happ made his shortest start of the season, lasting just 3 1/3 innings while giving up four runs on six hits and two walks in the Blue Jays’ 6-1 loss to Milwaukee. Happ has lost his last three decisions, giving up 10 earned runs in 17 1/3 innings.

--1B Matt Hague was claimed off waivers Monday from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hague spent most of the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he batted .267 with 14 home runs and 67 RBIs in 93 games and earned a spot on the International League All-Star Team. Hague will report to Triple-A Buffalo.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got outplayed and it started with me. I got us in a hole early, behind early. And it’s tough against anybody, let alone a first-place team. Everybody’s got to do their part and I came up short tonight.” -- LHP J.A. Happ, who had his shortest start of the season, lasting just 3 1/3 innings while giving up four runs on six hits.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 16.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. The Blue Jays hoped he would be available for some late-season work as a reliever.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Kyle Drabek

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Nolan Reimold