Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- After getting thumped 6-1 Tuesday in Milwaukee and falling to 1-6 on their three-city, eight-game trip, the Blue Jays were looking forward to getting through their game Wednesday and returning north of the border.

Their flight was much more enjoyable after snapping out of an offensive slump with a 9-5 victory over the Brewers that included home runs from right fielder Jose Bautista and center fielder Colby Rasmus.

“We’ll try to build on this,” said right-hander R.A. Dickey, who earned his 10th victory. “We get to go home. We’re not out of it by any stretch of the imagination. We’ll gird up our loins.”

After a day off Thursday, the Blue Jays open a nine-game homestand against the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. They’re hoping to make a run similar to the one they made coming out of the All-Star break, when they won 11 out of 14 to move 10 games above .500.

Can the victory Wednesday spur another hot stretch, especially at home where the Blue Jays have gone 33-26 this season?

“You hope so,” manager John Gibbons said. “We’ve done it before. We’re looking forward to getting home. We’ve played better there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Friday -- Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 7-10, 3.66 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Storman, 7-4, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jose Bautista had two hits, including a double and a home run, Wednesday at Milwaukee and has now reached base in 27 consecutive games. Bautista has recorded a hit in 22 of those games and is batting .333 (31-for-102) during that stretch, with seven doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBIs.

--RHP R.A. Dickey worked into the sixth inning and earned his 10th victory of the season despite giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk. Dickey’s last victory came on July 28. Since then, he had taken the loss in two of three starts while allowing nine earned runs in 19 innings (4.26 ERA).

--C Josh Thole snapped an 0-for-13 skid Wednesday with a two-out single against Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson. Thole finished the game 2-for-4; it was his first multi-hit game since July 28.

--RHP Brandon Morrow has been throwing side sessions and is on track to rejoin the Blue Jays in September, manager John Gibbons said. A torn tendon sheath in Morrow’s right index finger has sidelined the right-hander since May 2 and he recently began throwing without a protected sleeve on the finger. With a little more than a month left in the season, Gibbons said he didn’t foresee enough time for Morrow to work up enough strength to return to the rotation. He will instead work out of the bullpen.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “We’ll try to build on this. We get to go home. We’re not out of it by any stretch of the imagination. We’ll gird up our loins.” -- RHP R.A. Dickey.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 16.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing side sessions without the use of a sleeve to protect his right index finger and was expected to return in early September, working out of the bullpen.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Kyle Drabek

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Nolan Reimold