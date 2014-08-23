Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- John Gibbons says he has not “done the math” on the Blue Jays’ dwindling hopes of reaching the postseason.

The Toronto Blue Jays manager probably knows it better than he lets on. He does not have to quantify it to understand that the Blue Jays’ situation is desperate. And that’s the optimistic view.

The simple fact is the Blue Jays are not playing nearly well enough to make the big-picture stuff worth being concerned about. They first need to concentrate on their own game and doing their own jobs.

They cannot afford to play any more games like they did on the 2-6 trip to Seattle, Chicago and Milwaukee. They cannot afford to play any more games like the 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, the opener of a nine-game home stand.

That loss put them third in the American League East, nine games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles. They are 4 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot occupied by the Seattle Mariners after Friday’s games.

The problem is that the New Yankees and the Detroit Tigers are between the Blue Jays and that second wild-card berth. Toronto is one game behind New York and four games behind Detroit. Climbing over teams becomes a problem.

The Blue Jays were stopped on Friday by a pitcher who was on his game as Drew Smyly tossed a complete-game two-hitter so they were probably going to lose no matter what.

But they gave themselves no chance in case there was an opening. They played that poorly. Center fielder Colby Rasmus, who has become a defensive liability some nights and hits only sporadically, was caught napping on a bouncer up the middle by Rays right fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who turned it into a two-run double instead of a two-run single.

That was just one example of how the Blue Jays are playing.

“I figured we’d come out there tonight with more energy, we didn’t have it,” Gibbons said. “We made some mistakes.”

Perhaps the players were too busy “doing the math.”

They can know it all they want. What they need to know is how to play good baseball, winning baseball. They are flunking that course, big time, if recent games are an indication.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-2, 2.56 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-8, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 26th start of the season on Saturday against the Rays in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Since going 10-1 with a 2.10 earned-run average with a win on June 1, Buehrle is 1-7 with a 4.79 ERA in 13 starts. But the team is 6-7 in those starts. He is 2-0 with a 2.21 ERA in three starts this season against the Rays. In his career, he is 10-5 with a 4.18 ERA in 25 outings, including 20 starts, against them.

--LHP Daniel Norris, who is 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA since his promotion to Triple-A Buffalo, is scheduled to make his next start for the Bisons on Tuesday. There was speculation that Norris might be moved to the bullpen to limit his innings and then pitch in relief for Toronto in September. That decision has not been made although manager John Gibbons said it remains a possibility. Norris struck out nine in five innings in his win on Thursday and has 32 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings for Buffalo.

--RHP Marcus Stroman has not won since July 29. Despite a sparkling nine-inning no-decision outing on Aug. 9 when the Blue Jays won 3-2 in 10 innings, he is 0-3 with a 4.81 ERA in his past four starts. He allowed six runs (five earned) and 10 hits in taking the loss as the Blue Jays dropped an 8-0 verdict to the Rays on Friday. It was his first start in a week when he lasted two-thirds of an inning on Aug. 15 in an 11-5 loss to the White Sox in Chicago. “We have seen when (Stroman) has been struggling a little bit the ball is up in the zone a little bit more than normal,” manager John Gibbons said after Friday’s loss. “That’s basically it. I thought he battled, he got some key strikeouts at the right time.”

--SS Jose Reyes singled in the first inning and went 1-for-4 in Friday’s 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He has hit safely in 11 of his past 12 games. He has hits in 14 of his past 15 games against the Rays.

--RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-3 in Friday’s 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays to snap his streak of 27 straight games when he reached base safely. It was only the 10th game in his 121 starts this season that he has not reached base.

--INF Steve Tolleson snapped an 0-for-14 funk with a single in the third inning of an 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. It was the second hit of the game against Rays LHP Drew Smyly, who retired the next 19 batters to finish with his first career complete game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought overall we played a lousy game, but (Rays LHP Drew) Smyly took it to us pretty good, kept us off balance.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 16.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing side sessions without the use of a sleeve to protect his right index finger and was expected to return in early September, working out of the bullpen.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Kyle Drabek

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Nolan Reimold