Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Jose Bautista should have stayed in the game.

The Blue Jays right fielder, who is a key player in the field and at the plate, was ejected by plate umpire Bill Welke after arguing a called third strike in the sixth inning on Sunday, a game the Blue Jays lost 2-1 in 10 innings to the Tampa Bay Rays.

His replacement, Nolan Reimold, committed a two-base error on a fly ball by Rays second baseman Logan Forsythe in the 10th that led to the winning run.

Reimold struck out in the bottom of the 10th to end the game with runners at the corners.

Bautista said he did not deserve to be tossed. It was the first ejection by any Blue Jays player this season.

When asked what he said and whether he cursed, Bautista deferred to the umpire. “Ask him,” he said.

Did he deserve to be tossed? “Nope,” he said. “Doesn’t matter what I think, the only thing that matters is what he thinks. He made the call. It’s in the past.”

Asked if he blamed himself, Bautista said, “If you want to stick to facts, the facts are because I did say something, anything at all, to get tossed, I guess you would say yes. But again I feel like what I know I said was nowhere near warranting of getting an ejection.”

Manager John Gibbons said he was not sure what Bautista said to be ejected. “But I know he said he didn’t curse or anything like that,” Gibbons said. “Bottom line, we need him in the game. Say your piece, get the hell out of there. We’re trying to get in the playoffs, we need you on the field. In a way, he’s a marked man in this game. Bill Welke, I thought he had a good zone today. He was steady, he was calling strikes, looking to call strikes.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 5-8, 5.94 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 8-8, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ will make his 20th start and 24th appearance of the season in Monday’s opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Happ is looking for his first win since July 22 when he pitched five innings in a 7-3 win over the Red Sox. In five starts since, he is 0-3 with a 3.94 ERA. Happ is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts this season against Boston and, in his career, is 3-2 with a 4.36 ERA in seven games, including six starts.

--RHP Kyle Drabek was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo before Sunday’s game to make room for RHP Sergio Santos who was recalled from Buffalo, an announcement that was made after Saturday’s 5-4 win over Tampa Bay. He was called up on Aug. 16. In two outings with Toronto this season, he has allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five in three innings. He should return in September.

--RHP Sergio Santos, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo, took the loss when he allowed an unearned run in the 10th inning as the Rays defeated the Blue Jays 2-1. Santos (0-3) allowed what turned out to be the game-winning hit to Rays 3B Evan Longoria. It scored OF/INF Ben Zobrist, who led off the inning with a walk and took third when OF Nolan Reimold committed an error on a routine fly to right. “First time back, he’s energized out there,” manager John Gibbons said. “I think he settled in and got a couple of big outs there late to hold it to one and at least give us a chance.” RHP Kyle Drabek was returned to Buffalo on option to make room for Santos, who was designated for assignment on July 21 and cleared waivers.

--SS Jose Reyes had his eight-game hit streak against the Tampa Bay Rays snapped when he went 0-for-5 in a 2-1 loss in 10 innings on Sunday. It was the second time in his past 17 games against the Rays in which he has failed to get a hit. Overall, he has failed to record a hit in only two of his past 14 games.

--RF Jose Bautista was the first Blue Jays player to be ejected in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Bautista was tossed by plate umpire Bill Welke for arguing a called third strike. “I feel like what I know I said was nowhere near warranting of getting an ejection,” Bautista said. OF Nolan Reimold took over in right field and was charged with an error on a fly ball in the 10th inning that led to the winning run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s struggling right now. His game is location. He’s definitely off with that. He’s given up a lot of hits. He’s scuffling right now.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, of RHP Casey Janssen, who struggled for the second day in a row Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 16.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing side sessions without the use of a sleeve to protect his right index finger and was expected to return in early September, working out of the bullpen.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Kyle Drabek

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Nolan Reimold