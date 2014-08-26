Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays might not be giving their fans their money’s worth in quality, but the quantity is there these days.

They played the fifth extra-inning game in their past six games at Rogers Centre on Monday, losing 4-3 to the Boston Red Sox after tying the contest with a three-run ninth inning, keyed by a two-run double by designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion.

“But we made a run at it,” manager John Gibbons said. “We needed another foot or two on Eddie’s ball, then couldn’t shut it down on that extra inning. Disappointing, definitely disappointing.”

It was the second successive loss in extras for the Blue Jays at home. They had won their previous three overtime games, including a 19-inning marathon against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 10.

The Blue Jays are officially still alive in the hunt for postseason berths, but that’s merely a mathematical thing. They are effectively toast. They deserve to be. They haven’t played like contenders all August. It’s not only the hitting. The Blue Jays are playing poorly in the field.

Other teams haven’t been hitting against them, either, like Sunday’s 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Both the Rays’ runs were handed to them by Toronto. The first on a first-inning double play that was not turned as shortstop Jose Reyes, as he usually does, stayed back on a groundball and let it come to him instead of closing down on it. The difference was that step cost them what would have been the inning-ending double play and allowed the runner to score from third. It did not help that second baseman Munenori Kawasaki does not have a strong arm.

Then there was the botched fly ball by Nolan Reimold in the 10th that resulted in a two-base error to set up the Rays’ winning run.

Being mathematically barely alive, the Blue Jays must grasp at any convenient straw. Like possible momentum from Monday’s ninth-inning rally.

“It’s big,” Gibbons said. “I mean, we were shut down in that whole game and we came to life in the course of that ninth inning. I’ve said all along, we take our knocks as a team but the guys show up to play, they don’t quit. They’re as frustrated as all of us. They showed some heart and gave a run at it.”

Nice try. But that probably won’t get the job done.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-65

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-5, 3.69 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 10-12, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 28th start of the season in the middle game of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Rogers Centre. In his past 10 starts, beginning July 3, he is 4-5 with a 3.84 earned-run average. He won his most recent start last Wednesday at Milwaukee, after allowing eight hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings. The Blue Jays won 9-5. In 14 career appearances, including eight starts, against the Red Sox, Dickey is 5-3 with a 4.57 ERA.

--RHP Casey Janssen has struggled since the All-Star break with a 6.59 ERA in 13 2/3 innings and a .321 opponents’ batting average. The closer has converted five of seven save opportunities since the break and is 19-for-23 for the season in save opportunities. He was not available to pitch in Monday’s opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox because he pitched in two previous games against the Tampa Bay Rays, including his second blown save in his past three opportunities on Saturday, a game the Blue Jays won 5-4 in 10 innings. Manager John Gibbons said he is not considering adjusting Janssen’s role to help him regain his command, which is a key element of Janssen’s game since he does not have overpowering stuff.

--LF Melky Cabrera threw out C Christian Vazquez at third base in the third inning in the 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Cabrera caught Vazquez after he caught 2B Dustin Pedroia’s fly ball on the warning track. It was his 12th outfield assist this season to lead the Blue Jays. It is the most by a Blue Jays outfielder since RF Jose Bautista had 13 in 2011.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez picked up his first loss in his major-league career on Monday when he allowed two hits as the Blue Jays dropped a 10-inning, 4-3 decision. Red Sox LF Yoenis Cespedes lined a 1-2 curveball to center to score the go-ahead run. It came after Boston SS Brock Holt stole second and third. “He steals second, I‘m not thinking of anything, I’ve got two outs,” Sanchez said. “Just ball left over the plate. I thought for a second I’d fooled him, he just got the bat on the ball and hit it right back up the middle.” Sanchez said it was not a good pitch. “It had bite but in that count, in that situation that ball needs to be in the dirt,” he said.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion hit the game-tying two-run double in the ninth inning in Monday’s 10-inning, 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. The two runs batted in give him 13 in his past six games against the Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We made a run at it. We needed another foot or two on Eddie’s ball.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after DH Edwin Encarnacion tied the game in the ninth inning with a double off the left-field wall.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 16.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing side sessions without the use of a sleeve to protect his right index finger and was expected to return in early September, working out of the bullpen.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Sergio Santos

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Nolan Reimold