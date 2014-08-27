Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The good news for Casey Janssen, he pitched better on Tuesday than he has in many of his outings since the All-Star break.

He got through a 1-2-3 10th. But with so many extra-inning games, four in a row, the Blue Jays needed another inning from their closer.

That’s when he got into trouble.

He allowed a leadoff single to center fielder Mookie Betts. When catcher Christian Vazquez bunted, the ball went to Janssen, who played it aggressively and went to second despite Betts’ speed.

At first, it looked as if it had worked. Betts was called out but a video review reversed the call to safe.

“It was right back to me,” Janssen said. “It was aggressive and I know Betts can run well, I’d do it again. We practiced it a million times at spring training. I got the ball and threw it. It was a bang-bang play, they had to replay it. Obviously if I knew he was going to be safe, I would have thrown it to first. But I believe in my fielding ability and took the opportunity. Someone said two and I was right there with them.”

Shortstop Brock Holt bunted and this time Janssen fumbled the ball for an error, loading the bases for second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who singled through the drawn-in infield to score two runs.

“It was a good bunt, well placed,” Janssen said. “Tried to be aggressive, see what I could do once I got it. I just didn’t get it and it led to bases being loaded with nobody out.”

So in what was not a bad outing, Janssen took the loss. But an aggressive decision that did not work and his own error did him in.

After that, it was left to right-hander Sergio Santos to let the game get completely out of hand when he allowed five runs on two home runs before infielder Steve Tolleson took the mound to bail him out.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-66

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 0-1, 4.09 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 7-5, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman will make his 16th start and 21st appearance of the season in the finale of a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on Wednesday. Stroman is looking for his first win since July 29 and in his four starts since, he is 0-3 with an 8.66 ERA. One of the starts came against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 9, when he allowed four hits and two runs in nine innings in a no-decision in a game won in 10 innings, 3-2 by the Blue Jays. His most recent start was last Friday, when he allowed 10 hits and six runs (five earned) in five innings in an 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. In two career starts against Boston, Stroman is 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA.

--OF Kevin Pillar was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo before Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox and started in center field when CF Colby Rasmus was a late scratch because of illness. Pillar was 1-for-6 with a double in the 11-7 loss in 11 innings. The 25-year-old spent most of the season with Buffalo and owns the longest hitting streak in the International League this season at 21 games, July 25-Aug. 14, batting .384 (33-for-86). He also had an 18-game hit streak April 17-May 6. He appeared in 26 games this season with the Blue Jays and batted .225/.220/.300 with three doubles. He was returned to Buffalo on option on June 25, a day after he threw a minor tantrum after being replaced for a pinch-hitter. “It’s just about controlling the emotions and understanding at this level that the camera’s always on you,” Pillar said. “You can’t have a moment of weakness, a lapse of judgment, like I did.”

--OF Nolan Reimold was designated for assignment on Wednesday to make room for OF Kevin Pillar, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. He was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on July 6 and, in 22 games with Toronto, batted .212/.283/.404 with two homers and nine RBIs. Manager John Gibbons said the Blue Jays wanted to get another look at Pillar because of his success at Buffalo. He also said that Reimold suffered because he was not able to get regular playing time.

--INF Steve Tolleson pitched two-thirds of an inning to finish out Boston’s seven-run 11th in an 11-7 loss on Tuesday. It was the second time this season he has pitched for the Blue Jays. He is the third Blue Jays position player to pitch in more than one game for the Blue Jays, joining INF Bob Bailor (1980) and C Jeff Mathis (2012). “I tried to have a little more fun with it this time,” Tolleson said. “The last I was kind like a deer in the head lights and didn’t know what to do.” Tolleson has had no pitching in his background. “My high school coach wouldn’t let me pitch,” he said.

--RF Jose Bautista snapped an 0-for-17 slump with a game-tying homer to lead off the seventh in Tuesday’s 11-7 loss to Boston Red Sox. He is the third player in team history to hit at least 25 homers in five consecutive seasons. 1B Carlos Delgado did it nine times (1996-2004) and OF Joe Carter six times (1991-1996).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We battled back from three down early. We had many shots to win that thing but couldn’t get the big hit.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 16.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. Morrow rejoined the team June 24 to continue his throwing program. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing side sessions without the use of a sleeve to protect his right index finger and was expected to return in early September, working out of the bullpen.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Sergio Santos

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar