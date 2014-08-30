Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Mark Buehrle just can’t win against the Yankees.

He appeared to have a chance on Friday when he took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning. He facef four batters in the seventh and failed to get an out. The Yankees scored five runs in the seventh, four of them charged to Buehrle, and they went on to win the game 6-3.

Buehrle dropped to 1-13 with a 6.14 earned-run average in 20 career starts against them. His only win came on April 10, 2004, when he pitched eight innings as the Chicago White Sox won 7-3 at Yankee Stadium. He has lost 11 consecutive decisions to the Yankees.

“I started missing some pitches there in the seventh and didn’t get away with them,” Buehrle said. “The first six innings is the most I’ve been locked in and location-wise hitting my spots for a lot of the season. Just that seventh inning, hit a log jam, and missed some spots, walked a guy, a couple of guys hit the ball off the wall and the wheels fell off. It’s frustrating. Six innings, cruised right along and just hit that seventh inning and I just kind of fell apart. That’s the frustrating part.”

Buehrle, obviously, is aware of his record against the Yankees. “You know it coming into the game, but I don’t go out there and think about it,” he said. “I guess, if anything, it’s they’ve owned me my whole career I‘m due for a win. I go out there and try to go deep in the game and hope for the best. Just one of those teams I can’t seem to figure out.”

“I don’t know if he started getting more of the plate,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “It seemed like he had great location. When you talk about Mark Buehrle, he has the late movement that our guys talk about where you think you’re on it and then, all of a sudden, you’re not on it. He changes speeds, he’s very clever and he’s very good at what he does. I‘m just guessing he made some mistakes.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 3-2, 1.95 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 8-11, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 27th start of the season on Saturday at Rogers Centre in the middle game of the three-game series against the Yankees. He is coming off a no-decision in which he allowed six hits and one run in six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, who won 2-1 in 10 innings. In four starts against the Yankees this season, he is 1-3 with a 7.08 ERA. He is 2-3 with a 5.81 ERA in five career starts against them.

--CF Colby Rasmus (illness) was feeling better and returned on Friday as designated hitter with OF Kevin Pillar making his third consecutive start in center field. Rasmus missed the past two games with the illness that forced him to be a late scratch before Tuesday’s game against Boston. He was 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Yankees.

--OF Nolan Reimold was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Aug. 26 when OF Kevin Pillar was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Reimold, who was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on July 6, batted .212/.283/.404 with two homers and nine RBIs in 22 games with Toronto.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right index finger) will move up to Buffalo to make his second rehabilitation start on Aug. 30. He pitched one inning for Class A Dunedin on Wednesday. The Blue Jays plan to use Morrow, usually a starter, out of the bullpen when he returns in September.

--C Dioner Navarro was 3-for-4 with a double in a 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday. It was his ninth three-hit game of the season, his third against the Yankees. He is batting .360 (18-for-50) against New York this season.

--RF Jose Bautista hit his 27th homer of the season in the fourth inning on Friday in a 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees. He has homered in three straight games for the first time since July 1-2, 2011. He has 99 career homers at Rogers Centre, fourth on the all-time list. Rogers Centre opened in June, 1989.

--LHP Aaron Loup allowed a two-run home run to Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury in the seventh inning Friday in a game won 6-3 by New York. It was the first home run he has given up to a left-handed batter in his career. He had gone 233 at-bats against left-handed hitters without giving up a home run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a chance to add on, we had first and third with one out (in the fifth) and we had some shots later but we really couldn’t get a lot of offense happening. (Starter Mark) Buehrle was damn good tonight. We’ve just got to swing our way out of it. We’re better hitters than we’re producing as a whole.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (illness) was a late scratch from the game Aug. 26 and did not play again on Aug. 27. Aug. 28 was an off day. He returned Aug. 29.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on Aug. 27. He will make his second rehab appearance Aug. 30 with Triple-A Buffalo.

--1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 16.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He is not expected back until September.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar