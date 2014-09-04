Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Dioner Navarro is becoming a bonus offensive threat for the Blue Jays. Facing his former team is helping immensely, although he said it is no incentive.

For the second consecutive night, Navarro belted a two-run homer, finishing 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two walks as the Blue Jays downed Tampa Bay 7-4.

On Tuesday as a pinch hitter, Navarro hit his 11th homer of the season, sending a pitch from Cesar Ramos into the left-field stands as a right-handed hitter, blowing open an eventual 8-2 win.

On Wednesday, batting from the other side against right-hander Chris Archer, Navarro lined a two-run shot into the right-field bleachers for a 2-0 Toronto lead.

“When I help my team, that’s what matters,” he said. “It can be against the Rays. It can be against Houston.”

Though he has hit four homers this season against the Rays -- with whom he played from 2006 to 2010 -- his recent performance is a continuation of a strong two-month run. In his last 63 games, Navarro has nine homers and 37 RBIs and is batting .330 with runners in scoring position, second-best among Jays.

“We’ve got 20-something games left and we have to keep grinding,” Navarro said. “I‘m glad to contribute.”

Power has been a late development in Navarro’s career. He had never hit more than nine home runs in a season before belting 13 with the Cubs -- nine at Wrigley Field -- in just 89 games last season. With 24 games in the season he seemingly stands a good chance of breaking that mark, albeit in markedly better playing time. Navarro played in his 121st game on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-67

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-9, 3.50 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 10-11, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Dioner Navarro connected for his 12th homer of the season on Wednesday against his former team in a 7-4 win. Navarro, who was the starter during the Rays’ rise to perennial playoff contention, blasted his second two-run shot of the series off Chris Archer, after connecting for a two-run shot Tuesday off Cesar Ramos. He has hits in 32 of his last 43 games.

--RHP R.A. Dickey was struck in the head by a line drive from Rays 3B Evan Longoria during batting practice on Wednesday, but he insisted he was all right. Dickey, who tossed a two-hit victory on Tuesday, was playing catch down the left-field line at the time.

--1B Adam Lind had a season-high four hits (4-for-5) on Wednesday in a 7-4 win over Tampa Bay. He had not produced four hits in a game since June 8, 2013, at Texas.

--Marcus Stroman (9-5, 3.83 ERA) is 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in his last two starts after going winless in his previous four, with an 8.66 ERA. He managed to stay limber enough to ride out a 30-minute delay when a bank of lights failed at Tropicana Field, and he returned to the mound to complete a strikeout of Jose Molina on the next pitch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When I help my team, that’s what matters. It can be against the Rays. It can be against Houston.” -- C Dioner Navarro, who hit a two-run homer against his former team, Tampa Bay, for the second straight game Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

