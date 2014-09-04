Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Dioner Navarro is becoming a bonus offensive threat for the Blue Jays. Facing his former team is helping immensely, although he said it is no incentive.
For the second consecutive night, Navarro belted a two-run homer, finishing 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two walks as the Blue Jays downed Tampa Bay 7-4.
On Tuesday as a pinch hitter, Navarro hit his 11th homer of the season, sending a pitch from Cesar Ramos into the left-field stands as a right-handed hitter, blowing open an eventual 8-2 win.
On Wednesday, batting from the other side against right-hander Chris Archer, Navarro lined a two-run shot into the right-field bleachers for a 2-0 Toronto lead.
“When I help my team, that’s what matters,” he said. “It can be against the Rays. It can be against Houston.”
Though he has hit four homers this season against the Rays -- with whom he played from 2006 to 2010 -- his recent performance is a continuation of a strong two-month run. In his last 63 games, Navarro has nine homers and 37 RBIs and is batting .330 with runners in scoring position, second-best among Jays.
“We’ve got 20-something games left and we have to keep grinding,” Navarro said. “I‘m glad to contribute.”
Power has been a late development in Navarro’s career. He had never hit more than nine home runs in a season before belting 13 with the Cubs -- nine at Wrigley Field -- in just 89 games last season. With 24 games in the season he seemingly stands a good chance of breaking that mark, albeit in markedly better playing time. Navarro played in his 121st game on Wednesday.
MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won four
NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-9, 3.50 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 10-11, 4.03 ERA)
--RHP R.A. Dickey was struck in the head by a line drive from Rays 3B Evan Longoria during batting practice on Wednesday, but he insisted he was all right. Dickey, who tossed a two-hit victory on Tuesday, was playing catch down the left-field line at the time.
--1B Adam Lind had a season-high four hits (4-for-5) on Wednesday in a 7-4 win over Tampa Bay. He had not produced four hits in a game since June 8, 2013, at Texas.
--Marcus Stroman (9-5, 3.83 ERA) is 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in his last two starts after going winless in his previous four, with an 8.66 ERA. He managed to stay limber enough to ride out a 30-minute delay when a bank of lights failed at Tropicana Field, and he returned to the mound to complete a strikeout of Jose Molina on the next pitch.
MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT
--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.
--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.
